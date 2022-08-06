AMD Raphael & Jadeite + Intel Meteor Lake Audio Driver Support Playing On Linux 6.0

Takashi Iwai of SUSE as the Linux sound subsystem maintainer has submitted all the new hardware support and feature updates targeting the Linux 6.0 merge window. The Linux 6.0 sound driver changes are notable when it comes to new AMD and Intel hardware support among other changes.

First up, there is a new AMD audio driver for "Raphael", a.k.a. the Ryzen 7000 desktop processors. As previously reported, there is a new driver for supporting the updated Audio Co-Processor (ACP 6.x) for Raphael. Considering the AMD Ryzen 7000 series is due for launch this quarter, this new Linux driver is coming rather late considering the Linux 6.0 kernel won't debut as stable until late September or early October and coming too late to be the default kernel of Ubuntu 22.10. In any event, at least Linux 6.0 is picking up the ACP 6.x audio support for Raphael.


The new Linux driver code for Raphael was only recently made public, much later than other Raphael and Zen 4 Linux enablement in other areas of the kernel.


Another new platform with AMD audio support in Linux 6.0 is enabling their Jadeite platform that is an offshoot of the years-old Stoney APU. It's still not clear why AMD is working on Jadeite now in 2022 after so long and Jadeite having a few references in the Linux code going back in 2017, but now in 2022 is this fresh code from AMD... Presumably for some commercial engagement.

Over on the Intel side, there is initial Meteor Lake DSP support. Meteor Lake builds off the Sound Open Firmware architecture but has significant differences over prior Tigerlake and Alder Lake audio hardware. Meteor Lake is introducing new audio hardware codenamed "ACE" and requires the newer SOF Zephyr-based RTOS. For Linux 6.0 it's nearly one thousand lines of new code over the existing SOF driver paths.

Some other new audio support in Linux 6.0 includes MediaTek MT8186 and MT6366 DSPs, NVIDIA Tegra MDDRC, Qualcomm SDM845, WDC9335, and other audio codecs.

The Linux 6.0 sound updates also include a number of core sound improvements, merging more of the Intel AVS driver stack, general Sound Open Firmware (SOF) updates, and other changes.
