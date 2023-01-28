Show Your Support: Did you know that the hundreds of articles written on Phoronix each month are mostly authored by one individual? Phoronix.com doesn't have a whole news room with unlimited resources and relies upon people reading our content without blocking ads and alternatively by people subscribing to Phoronix Premium for our ad-free service with other extra features.
LibreOffice Removes Support For Some Old Targets: AIX, 32-bit s390 & More
Stemming from a discussion over removing dead C++ UNO bridge implementations, removal of some outdated/obsolete targets was merged this week into LibreOffice Git.
AIX support is
removed. The AIX platform support as a whole has been deemed dead for LibreOffice and now the 2.4k lines of code has been cleared out.
Additionally, 32-bit s390 support is also dead and removed. That cleared out another 1.6k lines of code in removing 32-bit s390 architecture support code.
Also removed is the C++ UNO bridge implementations for Solaris 32-bit SPARC and Solaris x86. Those were the only C++ UNO bridge implementations for Solaris. But for those using the OpenSolaris-derived OpenIndiana, LibreOffice still should work. OpenIndiana x86_64 makes use of the GCC Linux x86_64 bridge implementation. Clearing out that Solaris SPARC/x86 UNO code made this open-source office suite another 3k lines lighter.
These removals and any of the other discussed C++ UNO bridge implementations for dropping will be found in the next LibreOffice release due out in August.