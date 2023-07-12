Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
LibreOffice 7.6 RC1 Available For Testing Out The New Open-Source Office Suite Features
LibreOffice 7.6 RC1 brings more than 150 fixes since the prior LibreOffice 7.6 Beta. The release candidate is available today for Windows, Linux, and macOS of this free software office suite. The Document Foundation is hoping to see widespread testing over the next few weeks to ensure that the mid-August release of LibreOffice 7.6 is a great success.
LibreOffice 7.6 is providing bibliography improvements in LibreOffice Writer, improved keyboard navigation through LibreOffice Writer forms, improved formula input validation in LibreOffice Calc, support for zoom gestures on touchpads, support for OOXML files created in Zip64 format, PDF exporting is now done to PDF v1.7 specifications by default, tagged PDFs are now produced by default, and a variety of other improvements. More details via the work-in-progress release notes.
Download the LibreOffice 7.6 release candidate today from The Document Foundation's QA blog.