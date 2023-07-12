LibreOffice 7.6 RC1 Available For Testing Out The New Open-Source Office Suite Features

Written by Michael Larabel in LibreOffice on 12 July 2023 at 05:43 AM EDT. 4 Comments
Ahead of the planned LibreOffice 7.6 open-source office suite in one month, LibreOffice 7.6 RC1 is available today for testing.

LibreOffice 7.6 RC1 brings more than 150 fixes since the prior LibreOffice 7.6 Beta. The release candidate is available today for Windows, Linux, and macOS of this free software office suite. The Document Foundation is hoping to see widespread testing over the next few weeks to ensure that the mid-August release of LibreOffice 7.6 is a great success.


LibreOffice 7.6 is providing bibliography improvements in LibreOffice Writer, improved keyboard navigation through LibreOffice Writer forms, improved formula input validation in LibreOffice Calc, support for zoom gestures on touchpads, support for OOXML files created in Zip64 format, PDF exporting is now done to PDF v1.7 specifications by default, tagged PDFs are now produced by default, and a variety of other improvements. More details via the work-in-progress release notes.

Download the LibreOffice 7.6 release candidate today from The Document Foundation's QA blog.
