LibreOffice 7.5 Released With Improved Dark Mode, Better PDF Exporting

Written by Michael Larabel in LibreOffice on 2 February 2023 at 06:28 AM EST. 4 Comments
LibreOffice 7.5 released on-schedule this morning as the newest version of this cross-platform, free software office suite to rival Microsoft Office.

LibreOffice 7.5 is a big update to this open-source office suite that now has improved dark and high contrast themes, support for more gestures when using touchpads for input, the PDF exporting filter is more robust and additional features added, LibreOffice Writer is enjoying bookmark improvements, LibreOffice Impress now supports cropped video for media shapes, a new set of default table types for Impress and Draw, a new icon set, and more.

LibreOffice 7.5 Dark Mode


From The Document Foundation's release announcement this morning they sum up the LibreOffice 7.5 highlights as:

GENERAL
• Major improvements to dark mode support
• New application and MIME-type icons, more colorful and vibrant
• The Start Centre can filter documents by type
• An improved version of the Single Toolbar UI has been implemented
• PDF Export improved with several fixes, and new options and features
• Support for font embedding on macOS
• Improvements to the Font Features dialog with several new options
• Addition of a zoom slider at the bottom right of the macro editor
WRITER
• Bookmarks have been significantly improved, and are also much more visible
• Objects can be marked as decorative, for better accessibility
• New types added to content controls, which also improve the quality of PDF forms
• A new automatic accessibility checker option has been added to the Tools menu
• Initial machine translation is available, based on DeepL translate APIs
• Several spell checking improvements
CALC
• Data tables are now supported in charts
• The Function Wizard now lets you search by descriptions
• "Spell out" number formats have been added
• Conditional formatting conditions are now case insensitive
• Correct behavior when entering numbers with a single prefix quote (')
IMPRESS & DRAW
• New set of default table styles, and creation of table styles
• Table styles can be customized, saved as master elements and exported
• Objects can be drag-and-dropped in the navigator
• It is now possible to crop inserted videos in the slide and still play them
• The presenter console can also run as a normal window instead of fullscreen

LibreOffice 7.5 can be downloaded from LibreOffice.org.
