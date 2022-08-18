LibreOffice 7.4 Released With Support For WebP, Many Other Improvements

LibreOffice 7.4 is out today as the latest major update to this open-source, cross-platform office suite. This leading free software office suite now supports WebP images as well as a variety of other improvements to its various components.LibreOffice 7.4 has seen work on various UI/UX improvements, new typographic settings for LibreOffice Writer, the Calc spreadsheet software now supports up to 16,384 columns, many performance optimizations to Calc, support for WebP image import/export support, improved text layout performance for PDF export and other scenarios, Microsoft PPTX import/export enhancements, and much more.

Below is a video from The Document Foundation on all the LibreOffice 7.4 highlights: