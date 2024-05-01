Kdenlive 24.05 Brings Multi-Format Rendering, Automatic Subtitle Translations

If the recent release of Flowblade 2.16 video editor wasn't of interest to you due to being GTK-based software, the Qt/KDE-aligned Kdenlive video editor is out this week with its Kdenlive 24.05 feature release.

Kdenlive 24.05 delivers on a few interesting features while bringing stability improvements, better performance, and other "quality of life" work. Among the new Kdenlive 24.05 video editor features are support for group effects to apply an effect to a group of clips. There is also support now for multi-format rendering so that videos are rendered to multiple aspect ratios. Another interesting new feature is automatic subtitle translations that are powered by Meta's SeamlessM4T.

Kdenlive 24.05 also re-implements the Audio Capture feature, a "huge" performance boost for greater efficiency and responsiveness, improved AV1 NVIDIA NVENC support, and other fixes.

Downloads and more details on the Kdenlive 24.05 video editor release via Kdenlive.org.
