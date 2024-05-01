Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Kdenlive 24.05 Brings Multi-Format Rendering, Automatic Subtitle Translations
Kdenlive 24.05 delivers on a few interesting features while bringing stability improvements, better performance, and other "quality of life" work. Among the new Kdenlive 24.05 video editor features are support for group effects to apply an effect to a group of clips. There is also support now for multi-format rendering so that videos are rendered to multiple aspect ratios. Another interesting new feature is automatic subtitle translations that are powered by Meta's SeamlessM4T.
Kdenlive 24.05 also re-implements the Audio Capture feature, a "huge" performance boost for greater efficiency and responsiveness, improved AV1 NVIDIA NVENC support, and other fixes.
Downloads and more details on the Kdenlive 24.05 video editor release via Kdenlive.org.