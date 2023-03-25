KDE This Week Unveiled The XWaylandVideoBridge, Landed More Crash Fixes

Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 26 March 2023 at 06:08 AM EDT. 3 Comments
KDE
KDE developers remain quite busy working on Plasma 6.0 development along with preparing fixes for further Plasma 5.27 LTS point releases.

KDE developer Nate Graham is out with his usual weekly development summary to note the interesting changes to materialize this week. Among the most interesting KDE changes for this past week include:

- The new X Wayland Video Bridge project to allow screencasting native Wayland windows from XWayland apps like Discord, MS Teams, and other software.

- KDE Plasma 6.0 with Discover now will support upgrading from one major version of Fedora KDE to the next major version.

- Monitors with the same name and serial number are further visually distinguished from one another now by also showing the connector names.

- The Breeze icon theme now includes new icons for the Night Color feature.

- KDE System Settings no longer crashes when discarding changed settings on the Quick Settings page.

- Red and blue colors of the cursor are no longer swapped when screencasting with some apps.

- KDE Plasma 5.27.4 will no longer list screen resolutions that due to graphics driver issues could cause glitches or crashes.

- Other possible crash fixes.


Learn more about the KDE changes for the week on Nate's blog.
3 Comments
Related News
KDE XWayland Video Bridge Aims To Improve Linux Desktop Screen Sharing
KDE Delivers More Wayland Fixes & Plasma 6.0 Changes This Week
KDE KWin's Move Away From GBM Surfaces
KDE's Konsole Now Works On Windows, More Plasma Wayland Fixes Come Too
KDE Developers Continue Pushing More Plasma 6.0 Changes
KDE Plasma Development Branch Switches To Qt6-Only
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux 6.4 AMD Graphics Driver Picking Up New Power Features For The Steam Deck
Raja Koduri Departing Intel To Start New Software Company
Valve Officially Announces Counter-Strike 2
Wine 8.4 Released With The Early Wayland Graphics Driver Code, 51 Bug Fixes
GNOME 44 Released With Many Desktop Enhancements
Linux 6.3-rc3 Released: It's "Fairly Big"
Mozilla Announces Mozilla.ai For "Trustworthy AI"
Firmware Assisted Shadowing Code Posted For AMD RDNA3 - Needed For SR-IOV