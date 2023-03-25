Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
KDE This Week Unveiled The XWaylandVideoBridge, Landed More Crash Fixes
KDE developer Nate Graham is out with his usual weekly development summary to note the interesting changes to materialize this week. Among the most interesting KDE changes for this past week include:
- The new X Wayland Video Bridge project to allow screencasting native Wayland windows from XWayland apps like Discord, MS Teams, and other software.
- KDE Plasma 6.0 with Discover now will support upgrading from one major version of Fedora KDE to the next major version.
- Monitors with the same name and serial number are further visually distinguished from one another now by also showing the connector names.
- The Breeze icon theme now includes new icons for the Night Color feature.
- KDE System Settings no longer crashes when discarding changed settings on the Quick Settings page.
- Red and blue colors of the cursor are no longer swapped when screencasting with some apps.
- KDE Plasma 5.27.4 will no longer list screen resolutions that due to graphics driver issues could cause glitches or crashes.
- Other possible crash fixes.
Learn more about the KDE changes for the week on Nate's blog.