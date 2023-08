More KDE Plasma Wayland Fixes Land, Continued Improvements For Plasma 6

Show Your Support: Did you know that you can get Phoronix Premium for under $4 per month? Try it today to view our site ad-free, multi-page articles on a single page, and more while the proceeds allow us to write more Linux hardware reviews. At the very least, please disable your ad-blocker.

Yesterday KDE developer Nate Graham outlined the progress with the Plasma 6 desktop while out today he's out with his usual blog post that highlights the various KDE changes to have been merged over the past week.Nate is out with his regular weekly KDE development update with a mix of new Plasma 6 feature work, new app features/improvements, and the frequent bug fixing highlights. Some of this week's highlights include:- Copying and pasting files to the desktop when there isn't enough space will now provide a notification to explain the problem.- Plasma 6 Wayland's session will hve a better cursor appearance when using fractional scaling.- Gwenview now transitions between images more smoothly.- Various Dolphin file manager improvements.- KDE Plasma 5.27.8 will have a crash fix for KWin with the Plasma Wayland session where it could crash when clicking on a window decoration tooltip.- Plasma 5.27.8 will also fix a bug where alt-tabbing through windows under Plasma Wayland will no longer go in reverse order when Caps Lock is active.For those wanting to help in testing the pre-beta state of KDE Plasma 6, KDE Neon Experimental is now available More details on the KDE changes of the week via Nate's blog