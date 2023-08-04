Show Your Support: Did you know that you can get Phoronix Premium for under $4 per month? Try it today to view our site ad-free, multi-page articles on a single page, and more while the proceeds allow us to write more Linux hardware reviews. At the very least, please disable your ad-blocker.
More KDE Plasma Wayland Fixes Land, Continued Improvements For Plasma 6
Nate is out with his regular weekly KDE development update with a mix of new Plasma 6 feature work, new app features/improvements, and the frequent bug fixing highlights. Some of this week's highlights include:
- Copying and pasting files to the desktop when there isn't enough space will now provide a notification to explain the problem.
- Plasma 6 Wayland's session will hve a better cursor appearance when using fractional scaling.
- Gwenview now transitions between images more smoothly.
- Various Dolphin file manager improvements.
- KDE Plasma 5.27.8 will have a crash fix for KWin with the Plasma Wayland session where it could crash when clicking on a window decoration tooltip.
- Plasma 5.27.8 will also fix a bug where alt-tabbing through windows under Plasma Wayland will no longer go in reverse order when Caps Lock is active.
For those wanting to help in testing the pre-beta state of KDE Plasma 6, KDE Neon Experimental is now available.
More details on the KDE changes of the week via Nate's blog.