KDE Desktop Cube Effect Returns & Plasma Wayland Per-Screen Color Management

KDE developer Nate Graham is out with his usual weekly recap highlighting all of the interesting accomplishments for this open-source desktop for the past week. But with not having posted last weekend, this edition highlights the many achievements made by the KDE camp over the past two weeks.There's been a lot happening in the KDE world as the developers prepare to wrap up October. Some of the latest KDE highlights include:- KDE Plasma Wayland now supports per-screen color management. Assigning ICC color profiles to each screen will now work correctly under KDE on Wayland.- The KDE Desktop Cube effect has returned via the kdeplasma-addons repository. Here's the screenshot shared by Nate that will surely bring back Compiz/Beryl memories for long-time Linux users:

- Many small UI improvements to KDE Discover.- KFontView now works as expected on Wayland.- KRunner's "Recent Documents" runner is enjoying more than twice the performance as previously.- Fixing a case where when logging into Plasma Wayland it would cause KWin to crash immediately and return to the log-in screen.- Fixing the most common crash in Plasma that could happen when closing notifications.- Many other bug fixes.More details on these KDE changes via Nate's blog