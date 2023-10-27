KDE Desktop Cube Effect Returns & Plasma Wayland Per-Screen Color Management

Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 28 October 2023 at 07:01 AM EDT. 12 Comments
KDE
KDE developer Nate Graham is out with his usual weekly recap highlighting all of the interesting accomplishments for this open-source desktop for the past week. But with not having posted last weekend, this edition highlights the many achievements made by the KDE camp over the past two weeks.

There's been a lot happening in the KDE world as the developers prepare to wrap up October. Some of the latest KDE highlights include:

- KDE Plasma Wayland now supports per-screen color management. Assigning ICC color profiles to each screen will now work correctly under KDE on Wayland.

- The KDE Desktop Cube effect has returned via the kdeplasma-addons repository. Here's the screenshot shared by Nate that will surely bring back Compiz/Beryl memories for long-time Linux users:

KDE Desktop Cube


- Many small UI improvements to KDE Discover.

- KFontView now works as expected on Wayland.

- KRunner's "Recent Documents" runner is enjoying more than twice the performance as previously.

- Fixing a case where when logging into Plasma Wayland it would cause KWin to crash immediately and return to the log-in screen.

- Fixing the most common crash in Plasma that could happen when closing notifications.

- Many other bug fixes.

More details on these KDE changes via Nate's blog.
