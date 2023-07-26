Some Of The Features You Will Find Removed With KDE Plasma 6

Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 27 July 2023 at 06:22 AM EDT. 8 Comments
Following the recent KDE Akademy developer conference, prominent KDE developer Nate Graham has provided more insight into some of the features being removed with the in-development Plasma 6 desktop.

Among the Plasma features to be removed with version 6.0 include:

- KHotKeys is being removed due to global shortcuts working with KGlobalAccel and KHotKeys not working on Wayland.

- The "windowed widgets" KRunner runner is being dropped.

- The Wayland Force Font DPI and global "icon size" settings are being removed to reduce confusion and simplify how screen UI scaling should be carried out.

- A number of low-quality task switchers are being removed.

- The Air Plasma style is being removed but could be maintained via the KDE Store.

- The per-activity power settings are being removed due to the increase in code complexity for this fragile area of KDE.

- The System Settings Icons view is being removed in favor of the sidebar view.

- Icons in Plasma styles are being removed.

- The Unsplash Picture of the Day is being removed due to Terms of Service changes by Unsplash.


The current Plasma 5 desktop.


More details on these features being removed with Plasma 6 can be found over on Nate's blog. On the KDE Wiki is also the official list of features being removed for Plasma 6.
