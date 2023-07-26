Show Your Support: Did you know that the hundreds of articles written on Phoronix each month are mostly authored by one individual? Phoronix.com doesn't have a whole news room with unlimited resources and relies upon people reading our content without blocking ads and alternatively by people subscribing to Phoronix Premium for our ad-free service with other extra features.
Some Of The Features You Will Find Removed With KDE Plasma 6
Among the Plasma features to be removed with version 6.0 include:
- KHotKeys is being removed due to global shortcuts working with KGlobalAccel and KHotKeys not working on Wayland.
- The "windowed widgets" KRunner runner is being dropped.
- The Wayland Force Font DPI and global "icon size" settings are being removed to reduce confusion and simplify how screen UI scaling should be carried out.
- A number of low-quality task switchers are being removed.
- The Air Plasma style is being removed but could be maintained via the KDE Store.
- The per-activity power settings are being removed due to the increase in code complexity for this fragile area of KDE.
- The System Settings Icons view is being removed in favor of the sidebar view.
- Icons in Plasma styles are being removed.
- The Unsplash Picture of the Day is being removed due to Terms of Service changes by Unsplash.
The current Plasma 5 desktop.
More details on these features being removed with Plasma 6 can be found over on Nate's blog. On the KDE Wiki is also the official list of features being removed for Plasma 6.