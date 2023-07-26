Some Of The Features You Will Find Removed With KDE Plasma 6

Show Your Support: Did you know that the hundreds of articles written on Phoronix each month are mostly authored by one individual? Phoronix.com doesn't have a whole news room with unlimited resources and relies upon people reading our content without blocking ads and alternatively by people subscribing to Phoronix Premium for our ad-free service with other extra features.

Following the recent KDE Akademy developer conference, prominent KDE developer Nate Graham has provided more insight into some of the features being removed with the in-development Plasma 6 desktop.Among the Plasma features to be removed with version 6.0 include:- KHotKeys is being removed due to global shortcuts working with KGlobalAccel and KHotKeys not working on Wayland.- The "windowed widgets" KRunner runner is being dropped.- The Wayland Force Font DPI and global "icon size" settings are being removed to reduce confusion and simplify how screen UI scaling should be carried out.- A number of low-quality task switchers are being removed.- The Air Plasma style is being removed but could be maintained via the KDE Store.- The per-activity power settings are being removed due to the increase in code complexity for this fragile area of KDE.- The System Settings Icons view is being removed in favor of the sidebar view.- Icons in Plasma styles are being removed.- The Unsplash Picture of the Day is being removed due to Terms of Service changes by Unsplash.



The current Plasma 5 desktop.