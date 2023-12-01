Show Your Support: Did you know that you can get Phoronix Premium for under $4 per month? Try it today to view our site ad-free, multi-page articles on a single page, and more while the proceeds allow us to write more Linux hardware reviews. At the very least, please disable your ad-blocker.
KDE Lands NVIDIA Hardware Cursor Support & Other Last Minute Plasma 6.0 Features
KDE developer Nate Graham is out with his weekly development summary to highlight all of the interesting achievements for the week in the KDE world. Some of the changes that made it during this Plasma 6.0 beta week included:
- Support for setting the wallpaper for any of your multiple displays from a single page within KDE System Settings.
- Discover adds a "Newly Published & Recently Updated" section for those using Flatpaks or Snaps as your default app backend.
- The System Settings' Night Light page now shows a graphical representation of the active/inactive periods as well as transition times.
- KDE's KWin adds a "shake to find your cursor" KWin effect similar to macOS.
- KDE's Ark archiver now has a "extract here and delete archive" option in the context menu.
- Fixing the most common crash in the Dolphin file manager
- Added support for hardware cursors on NVIDIA GPUs within KWin's DRM backend.
- Various KDE Wayland fixes.
More details on the KDE excitements this week via Nate's blog.