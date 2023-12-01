KDE Lands NVIDIA Hardware Cursor Support & Other Last Minute Plasma 6.0 Features

Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 2 December 2023 at 06:16 AM EST. 12 Comments
With this week's release of the Plasma 6.0 beta and beta milestones for KDE Frameworks 6 and the latest Gear apps, KDE has now entered the bug-fixing phase ahead of the stable releases coming up in February. But prior to that bug-fixing shift, a few more features were merged.

KDE developer Nate Graham is out with his weekly development summary to highlight all of the interesting achievements for the week in the KDE world. Some of the changes that made it during this Plasma 6.0 beta week included:

- Support for setting the wallpaper for any of your multiple displays from a single page within KDE System Settings.

- Discover adds a "Newly Published & Recently Updated" section for those using Flatpaks or Snaps as your default app backend.

- The System Settings' Night Light page now shows a graphical representation of the active/inactive periods as well as transition times.

- KDE's KWin adds a "shake to find your cursor" KWin effect similar to macOS.

- KDE's Ark archiver now has a "extract here and delete archive" option in the context menu.

- Fixing the most common crash in the Dolphin file manager

- Added support for hardware cursors on NVIDIA GPUs within KWin's DRM backend.

- Various KDE Wayland fixes.

More details on the KDE excitements this week via Nate's blog.
