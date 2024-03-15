KDE Continuing To Land More Fixes, Eye More Features For Plasma 6.1

Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 16 March 2024 at 06:34 AM EDT. 1 Comment
KDE
KDE developer Nate Graham is out with his latest weekly development summary to outline all of the new KDE features and bug fixes that have come about for the KDE desktop and apps over the past week.

This week saw the release of Plasma 6.0.2 along with more ongoing bug fixes for the Plasma 6.0.3 point release in a week and a half and then more feature work to be introduced with Plasma 6.1. Some of this week's highlights include:

- KSSHAskPass adds support for SK-type SSH keys.

- Plasma 6.1 will add an audio page to the KDE Info Center for showing various details important for audio debugging.

- The Dolphin file manager's bars now animate appearing and disappearing. Some folders within the Dolphin file manager now also have special view settings applied by default, such as for Trash and Downloads.

- The Konsole terminal emulator's text cursor scaling on Wayland has been improved.

- Fixed a case of the lock screen breaking on X11 by showing a black background.

- Restoring lock and sleep inhibitors on KDE X11.

- Plasma 6.1 fixes "a bunch of weird cursor issues" for GPUs not supporting Variable Refresh Rate properly.

- KWin now supports direct scan-out for rotated screens.

More details about these changes over on Nate's blog.
1 Comment
Related News
KDE Plasma 6.0.2 Delivers Another Week Worth Of Bug Fixes
KDE Developers Are Currently Seeing 150~200 Bug Reports Per Day
KDE Plasma 6.0.1 Released With First Batch Of Bug Fixes
KDE Plasma 6.0 Is Proving To Be Unlike The Rocky KDE 4 Launch
KDE MegaRelease 6 Debuts For Plasma 6.0, KF6 & Gear 24.02
KWinFT Compositor Now Known As Theseus' Ship
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Intel Continues Prepping The Linux Kernel For X86S
Linux 6.9 Set To Drop The Old NTFS File-System Driver
Awesome Changes Coming With Linux 6.9: Lots From Intel/AMD, FUSE Passthrough & More Rust
Linux 6.9 Makes A Change To Satisfy Microsoft For EFI x86 Shim Loader Signing
LXQt Desktop Now "100%" Ready For Wayland
KDE Developers Are Currently Seeing 150~200 Bug Reports Per Day
Dynamic Kernel Stacks Proposed For Linux With Big Memory Savings
Linux 6.8 Is Very Exciting With Intel Xe Driver, Raspberry Pi 5 Graphics & New Hardware