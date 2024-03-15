KDE Continuing To Land More Fixes, Eye More Features For Plasma 6.1
KDE developer Nate Graham is out with his latest weekly development summary to outline all of the new KDE features and bug fixes that have come about for the KDE desktop and apps over the past week.
This week saw the release of Plasma 6.0.2 along with more ongoing bug fixes for the Plasma 6.0.3 point release in a week and a half and then more feature work to be introduced with Plasma 6.1. Some of this week's highlights include:
- KSSHAskPass adds support for SK-type SSH keys.
- Plasma 6.1 will add an audio page to the KDE Info Center for showing various details important for audio debugging.
- The Dolphin file manager's bars now animate appearing and disappearing. Some folders within the Dolphin file manager now also have special view settings applied by default, such as for Trash and Downloads.
- The Konsole terminal emulator's text cursor scaling on Wayland has been improved.
- Fixed a case of the lock screen breaking on X11 by showing a black background.
- Restoring lock and sleep inhibitors on KDE X11.
- Plasma 6.1 fixes "a bunch of weird cursor issues" for GPUs not supporting Variable Refresh Rate properly.
- KWin now supports direct scan-out for rotated screens.
More details about these changes over on Nate's blog.
