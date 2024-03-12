Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
KDE Plasma 6.0.2 Delivers Another Week Worth Of Bug Fixes
KDE Plasma 6.0.2 brings dozens of more bug fixes affecting components like Breeze, KDE Discover, KPipeWire, numerous KWin issues have been resolved, several Plasma Desktop fixes, and even quite a number of Plasma Mobile fixes. There continues being a lot of bug fixes across the board. With Plasma 6.0.2 on the KWin side are also a few XWayland fixes, a Wayland fix for avoiding windows shrinking when the output layout changes, and various DRM back-end bugs are now closed.
The most prominent fixes in Plasma 6.0.2 that are mentioned in the release announcement are to fix sending windows to all desktops, handling invalid URLs in the desktop files, and fixing panels being set to floating by upgrades.
More details on all of the bug fixes making it into Plasma 6.0.2 can be found via the release announcement on KDE.org. Following Plasma 6.0.2, the hope now is to have Plasma 6.0 point releases on a bi-weekly regiment with Plasma 6.0.3 expected on 26 March and Plasma 6.0.4 on 15 April.