KDE Plasma 6.0.2 Delivers Another Week Worth Of Bug Fixes

12 March 2024
Last week saw Plasma 6.0.1 for an initial batch of bug fixes for this major desktop environment that debuted the week prior. Out today is Plasma 6.0.2 with another round of bug fixes that have been addressed over the past week.

KDE Plasma 6.0.2 brings dozens of more bug fixes affecting components like Breeze, KDE Discover, KPipeWire, numerous KWin issues have been resolved, several Plasma Desktop fixes, and even quite a number of Plasma Mobile fixes. There continues being a lot of bug fixes across the board. With Plasma 6.0.2 on the KWin side are also a few XWayland fixes, a Wayland fix for avoiding windows shrinking when the output layout changes, and various DRM back-end bugs are now closed.

The most prominent fixes in Plasma 6.0.2 that are mentioned in the release announcement are to fix sending windows to all desktops, handling invalid URLs in the desktop files, and fixing panels being set to floating by upgrades.

Plasma 6 desktop


More details on all of the bug fixes making it into Plasma 6.0.2 can be found via the release announcement on KDE.org. Following Plasma 6.0.2, the hope now is to have Plasma 6.0 point releases on a bi-weekly regiment with Plasma 6.0.3 expected on 26 March and Plasma 6.0.4 on 15 April.
