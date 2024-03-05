KDE Plasma 6.0.1 Released With First Batch Of Bug Fixes

It's been just six days since the release of KDE MegaRelease 6 with Plasma 6.0 and while it's popular with users and smoother than prior major KDE releases, out today is Plasma 6.0.1 for the first round of bug-fixes.

KDE Plasma 6.0.1 is out today as the first March bug-fix release to the Plasma 6 platform. Three notable fixes in this version include addressing a confined pointer being able to escape the surface within KWin, fixing the Kicker close on click away, and show panels on entering edit mode and "add widgets".

The brief Plasma 6.0.1 release announcement can be found on KDE.org. KDE Plasma 6.0.2 is already expected for release next week.
