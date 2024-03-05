Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
KDE Plasma 6.0.1 Released With First Batch Of Bug Fixes
KDE Plasma 6.0.1 is out today as the first March bug-fix release to the Plasma 6 platform. Three notable fixes in this version include addressing a confined pointer being able to escape the surface within KWin, fixing the Kicker close on click away, and show panels on entering edit mode and "add widgets".
The brief Plasma 6.0.1 release announcement can be found on KDE.org. KDE Plasma 6.0.2 is already expected for release next week.