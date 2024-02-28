Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
KDE MegaRelease 6 Debuts For Plasma 6.0, KF6 & Gear 24.02
This next-gen KDE desktop marks the Qt5 to Qt6 transition, the Plasma Wayland session being the default over X11, many Wayland improvements, new desktop effects, partial HDR display support, enhanced Breeze icons, and a plethora of other new features and improvements.
KDE MegaRelease 6 is a big update and a nice evolutionary step for this desktop environment. We've written about Plasma 6 extensively in prior articles while those wanting to be reminded about all of the great features in the now-release MegaRelease 6 can do so via KDE.org.