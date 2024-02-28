KDE MegaRelease 6 Debuts For Plasma 6.0, KF6 & Gear 24.02

Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 28 February 2024 at 05:56 AM EST.
Today's the day! KDE MegaRelease 6 is out for shipping Plasma 6.0, KDE Frameworks 6.0, and KDE Gear 24.02 apps.

This next-gen KDE desktop marks the Qt5 to Qt6 transition, the Plasma Wayland session being the default over X11, many Wayland improvements, new desktop effects, partial HDR display support, enhanced Breeze icons, and a plethora of other new features and improvements.

KDE MegaRelease 6


KDE MegaRelease 6 is a big update and a nice evolutionary step for this desktop environment. We've written about Plasma 6 extensively in prior articles while those wanting to be reminded about all of the great features in the now-release MegaRelease 6 can do so via KDE.org.
