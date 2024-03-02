KDE Plasma 6.0 Is Proving To Be Unlike The Rocky KDE 4 Launch

Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 3 March 2024 at 06:14 AM EST.
Nate Graham is out with his belated weekend update to highlight all of the interesting KDE development activity for the week. This week, of course, saw the release of KDE MegaRelease 6 with Plasma 6.0, KDE Gear 24.02, and KDE Frameworks 6.0 in tow. Post-launch Graham characterizes Plasma 6.0 as being in good shape and the extra QA paying off. He commented, "Hopefully this should help banish those now 16-year-old painful memories of KDE 4. It’s a new KDE now. Harder, better, faster, stronger!"

He did note though the KDE Neon roll-out with Plasma 6.0 has been a bit rocky but those issues are being overcome. While Plasma 6.0 is out the door, they are already busy working on Plasma 6.1 and future releases. Some of the new work there includes:

- A new "hide cursor" KWin effect to hide the cursor after periods of inactivity.

- A new System Settings option to allow XWayland to eavesdrop on the mouse buttons.

- A better UI to show widgets incompatible with Plasma 6.

- A clear warning when trying to activate the new KDE cube desktop effect with less than four virtual desktops enabled.

- Kirigami-based apps have an improved animation when moving from one page to another.

- VLC full-screen mode will work with Plasma 6.0.1.

- Fixed a source of brief screen freezes under X11 will roll-out with Plasma 6.0.1.

- Fixing a seemingly random crash in Plasma is also fixed for Plasma 6.0.1.

- Many other fixes coming for Plasma 6.0.1.

More details on the KDE changes for this week via Nate's blog.
