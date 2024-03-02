Show Your Support: Did you know that you can get Phoronix Premium for under $4 per month? Try it today to view our site ad-free, multi-page articles on a single page, and more while the proceeds allow us to write more Linux hardware reviews. At the very least, please disable your ad-blocker.
KDE Plasma 6.0 Is Proving To Be Unlike The Rocky KDE 4 Launch
He did note though the KDE Neon roll-out with Plasma 6.0 has been a bit rocky but those issues are being overcome. While Plasma 6.0 is out the door, they are already busy working on Plasma 6.1 and future releases. Some of the new work there includes:
- A new "hide cursor" KWin effect to hide the cursor after periods of inactivity.
- A new System Settings option to allow XWayland to eavesdrop on the mouse buttons.
- A better UI to show widgets incompatible with Plasma 6.
- A clear warning when trying to activate the new KDE cube desktop effect with less than four virtual desktops enabled.
- Kirigami-based apps have an improved animation when moving from one page to another.
- VLC full-screen mode will work with Plasma 6.0.1.
- Fixed a source of brief screen freezes under X11 will roll-out with Plasma 6.0.1.
- Fixing a seemingly random crash in Plasma is also fixed for Plasma 6.0.1.
- Many other fixes coming for Plasma 6.0.1.
More details on the KDE changes for this week via Nate's blog.