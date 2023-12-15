KDE Receives Many Bug Fixes Ahead Of Christmas

16 December 2023
KDE developers remain very busy working toward the release of the Plasma 6 desktop in late February.

This week saw many Plasma 6.0 fixes land. KDE developer Nate Graham commented on the bug fixing quest this week:
Everyone kept hammering on the bugs this week. As a result, the number of open Plasma 6 issues decreased, and so did the number of older high and very high priority Plasma issues! I’m feeling really good about this release. Daily driving it is already a pleasure. I think it might be a winner. :)

As for the fixes this week, which Nate Graham summarized as usual on his blog, they include:

- When entering a wrong password for a WiFi network you are now informed of the issue immediately rather than having to wait a while.

- KWin will no longer crash when told by an app to open a window with an invalid size.

- Fixing a common random Plasma crash.

- The power and session actions under Plasma Wayland work once again after KWin has crashed.

- Fixing various glitches when using multiple screens and any of them having a scaling factor.

- GTK4 apps now use the current KWin-provided window closing animation.

- Improving the Breeze-themed Telegram icon so it looks closer to Telegram's actual branding.

- The Breeze cursor theme is looking better.

- Ark's integrated viewer window now remembers the window size for the next time it's opened.

- The "Advanced Power Settings" has been folded into the "Energy Settings" page.

- The Overview effect is now much faster to launch and with smoother animations.

More details on all of the KDE fixes this week via Nate's blog.
