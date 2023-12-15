Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
KDE Receives Many Bug Fixes Ahead Of Christmas
This week saw many Plasma 6.0 fixes land. KDE developer Nate Graham commented on the bug fixing quest this week:
Everyone kept hammering on the bugs this week. As a result, the number of open Plasma 6 issues decreased, and so did the number of older high and very high priority Plasma issues! I’m feeling really good about this release. Daily driving it is already a pleasure. I think it might be a winner. :)
As for the fixes this week, which Nate Graham summarized as usual on his blog, they include:
- When entering a wrong password for a WiFi network you are now informed of the issue immediately rather than having to wait a while.
- KWin will no longer crash when told by an app to open a window with an invalid size.
- Fixing a common random Plasma crash.
- The power and session actions under Plasma Wayland work once again after KWin has crashed.
- Fixing various glitches when using multiple screens and any of them having a scaling factor.
- GTK4 apps now use the current KWin-provided window closing animation.
- Improving the Breeze-themed Telegram icon so it looks closer to Telegram's actual branding.
- The Breeze cursor theme is looking better.
- Ark's integrated viewer window now remembers the window size for the next time it's opened.
- The "Advanced Power Settings" has been folded into the "Energy Settings" page.
- The Overview effect is now much faster to launch and with smoother animations.
More details on all of the KDE fixes this week via Nate's blog.