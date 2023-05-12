Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Intel oneAPI's Embree 4.1 Brings Its Ray-Tracing Library To 64-bit ARM
Embree is Intel's high performance ray-tracing library supporting both CPUs and GPUs and working across operating systems. Embree is part of their oneAPI rendering toolkit.
It was earlier this year with Embree 4.0 where they introduced Arc Graphics support via SYCL. With Embree 4.0.1 they extended their GPU coverage to include the Intel Data Center GPU Flex Series. Now with yesterday's release of Embree 4.1 there is support for the Intel Data Center GPU Max Series.
On the CPU side, the main change of Embree 4.1 is now supporting 64-bit ARM (ARM64 / AArch64) on Linux. This goes along with many other Intel oneAPI software components working on AArch64 too. Particularly with Intel now having discrete graphics offerings that can work on AArch64 servers (well, once the new Xe kernel graphics driver is ready to serve in place of i915 DRM) it's a combination that Intel software engineers aren't ignoring.
This modest Embree 4.1 update can be downloaded from GitHub including the macOS, Windows, and Linux reference binaries for this ray-tracing software.