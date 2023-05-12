Intel oneAPI's Embree 4.1 Brings Its Ray-Tracing Library To 64-bit ARM

Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 12 May 2023 at 08:26 AM EDT. 1 Comment
INTEL
One of the fascinating elements of Intel's oneAPI software effort is how open they have been not to just supporting GPUs from multiple vendors or AMD CPUs too, but cross-CPU architecture support. Many Intel oneAPI components end up working on 64-bit ARM (AArch64) and even IBM POWER. The latest Intel software package seeing 64-bit ARM Linux support is their Embree ray-tracing kernels.

Embree is Intel's high performance ray-tracing library supporting both CPUs and GPUs and working across operating systems. Embree is part of their oneAPI rendering toolkit.

It was earlier this year with Embree 4.0 where they introduced Arc Graphics support via SYCL. With Embree 4.0.1 they extended their GPU coverage to include the Intel Data Center GPU Flex Series. Now with yesterday's release of Embree 4.1 there is support for the Intel Data Center GPU Max Series.

Intel slide


On the CPU side, the main change of Embree 4.1 is now supporting 64-bit ARM (ARM64 / AArch64) on Linux. This goes along with many other Intel oneAPI software components working on AArch64 too. Particularly with Intel now having discrete graphics offerings that can work on AArch64 servers (well, once the new Xe kernel graphics driver is ready to serve in place of i915 DRM) it's a combination that Intel software engineers aren't ignoring.


This modest Embree 4.1 update can be downloaded from GitHub including the macOS, Windows, and Linux reference binaries for this ray-tracing software.
1 Comment
Related News
Linux Developers Still Working To Retire Intel Itanium/IA-64 Support
Intel Sends Out Latest Patches Preparing Linux CET Virtualization
Linux 6.5 To Boast Improved Handling For Intel Hybrid CPUs With Hyper Threading
Intel's Vulkan Linux Driver Enables GPL By Default While Hiding Mesh Shaders
Intel Linux Graphics Driver Affected By Privilege Escalation Vulnerability
Intel's Experimental Xe Driver For Linux Lacking HuC Media Support For DG2/Alchenist
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
KDE Developers In Germany Planning For Plasma 6.0
Vulkan 1.3.250 Released With Another New Extension From Valve
Steam Beta Now Honors KDE & GNOME Global Scaling Factor
AMD openSIL Will Eventually Replace AGESA, Supporting Both Client & Server CPUs
RISC-V With Linux 6.4 Adds Hibernation / Suspend-To-Disk Support
X.Org Foundation To Become Part Of The SFC
Experimental AV2 Support Added To AVIF Image Encoder
AMD SoundWire Merged For Linux 6.4