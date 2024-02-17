Intel's OIDn 2.2 Released With Meteor Lake GPU Support, Better CPU Performance

Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 17 February 2024 at 06:09 AM EST. Add A Comment
INTEL
Intel on Friday released Open Image Denoise 2.2 as the newest version of this open-source denoising library used by Blender and other software.

Open Image Denoise 2.2 boosts the denoising quality for better fine detail reconstruction. This v2.2 release also adds support for the integrated Arc Graphics found with Intel Core Ultra "Meteor Lake" processors, support for Metal devices on Apple Silicon hardware, AArch64 CPU support under Windows and Linux (complementing the existing macOS support), better CPU denoising performance, enabling the NVIDIA CUDA driver API by default, a crash fix, and other changes.

I've already begun benchmarking the new Open Image Denoise 2.2 release given the CPU performance improvements being mentioned. Those interested in some competitive CPU benchmarks done so far on OIDn 2.2 can find the data here.

Intel OIDn


Downloads and more details on the Intel Open Image Denoising 2.2 release via GitHub. The project site with more information is OpenImageDenoise.org.
Add A Comment
Related News
Intel Making It Easier To Reproduce Linux GPU Hangs On Real Hardware
Intel Posts Patches For Plane Color Pipeline Support On Linux - Jiving With AMD's Design
Intel Prepares For New Adaptive Sharpening Filter Coming With Lunar Lake's Xe2 Graphics
Intel's oneDNN Preps For Sierra Forest & Granite Rapids, Lands More Optimizations
HITMAN 3 Will Now Launch On Intel GPUs Under Linux After Hiding The GPU Vendor
Intel Iris Gallium3D Driver Sees "Massive Boost" With Indirect Draw Generation
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Core NGINX Developer Forks Web Server Into Freenginx
Xfce 4.20 Aiming For Usable Wayland Support While Maintaining X11 Compatibility
Targeted Intel oneAPI DPC++ Compiler Optimization Rules Out 2k+ SPEC CPU Submissions
Qualcomm Hardware Support Increasingly In Good Shape On The Mainline Linux Kernel
AMD Zen 5 Compiler Support Posted For GCC - Confirms New AVX Features & More
OpenZFS Native Encryption Use Raises Data Corruption Concerns
Debian 12.5 Released To Provide The Latest Security & Bug Fixes
New WiFi Authentication Vulnerabilities For Linux's IWD & WPA_Supplicant