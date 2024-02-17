Show Your Support: Did you know that the hundreds of articles written on Phoronix each month are mostly authored by one individual? Phoronix.com doesn't have a whole news room with unlimited resources and relies upon people reading our content without blocking ads and alternatively by people subscribing to Phoronix Premium for our ad-free service with other extra features.
Intel's OIDn 2.2 Released With Meteor Lake GPU Support, Better CPU Performance
Open Image Denoise 2.2 boosts the denoising quality for better fine detail reconstruction. This v2.2 release also adds support for the integrated Arc Graphics found with Intel Core Ultra "Meteor Lake" processors, support for Metal devices on Apple Silicon hardware, AArch64 CPU support under Windows and Linux (complementing the existing macOS support), better CPU denoising performance, enabling the NVIDIA CUDA driver API by default, a crash fix, and other changes.
I've already begun benchmarking the new Open Image Denoise 2.2 release given the CPU performance improvements being mentioned. Those interested in some competitive CPU benchmarks done so far on OIDn 2.2 can find the data here.
Downloads and more details on the Intel Open Image Denoising 2.2 release via GitHub. The project site with more information is OpenImageDenoise.org.