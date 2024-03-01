Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Intel Makes Open-Source Its Python NPU Acceleration Library
Intel has long been developing the iVPU Linux kernel driver that is upstream in the kernel for supporting the Intel NPUs (formerly known as VPUs) beginning with Meteor Lake. This NPU Acceleration Library is a convenient Python library for leveraging the NPU's potential.
The Intel Neural Processing Unit library supports 8-bit quantization, Float16 support, torch.compile support, static shape inference, and other features. The NPU Acceleration Library can be downloaded from GitHub or conveniently installed via PIP.
The Intel NPU Acceleration Library GitHub page has Python code samples showing a single matrix multiply on the NPU, compiling a model for the NPU, and even running a Tiny-Llama model on the NPU. The v1.0 release marks the initial stable release for this library that will become increasingly more important in the AI era and as the NPUs work their way into more Intel processors.