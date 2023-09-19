Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Intel Innovation 2023 Kicks Off With Meteor Lake & Emerald Rapids Launch Date: 14 Dec
Freed from embargo now are the key details from this first day of Intel Innovation 2023:
- As covered already with the earlier Linux Foundation embargo passing, the Intel oneAPU initiative is now evolving into the multi-vendor Unified Acceleration Foundation. The UXL Foundation is backed by Intel and the Linux Foundation along with other vendors like Arm, Samsung, and Qualcomm. The UXL Foundation specs will be focused on DPC++, oneDPL, oneDNN, oneCCL, Level Zero, oneDAL, oneTBB, and oneMKL. It will be very interesting to see how the UXL Foundation takes shape.
- Released yesterday was OpenVINO 2023.1. The OpenVINO 2023.1 toolkit brings Meteor Lake VPU/NPU support, expanded Large Language Model (LLM) support, more generative AI "GenAI" features, and other improvements to this leading AI toolkit for deep learning inference.
- Over on the hardware side, Intel has re-affirmed their five-nodes-in-four-years process technology plan. They say it's on track -- including Intel 3 for end of this year. Pat Gelsinger also showed off an Intel 20A wafer at Innovation 2023.
- Intel is demonstrating the first multi-chiplet package making use of the Universal Chiplet Interconnect Express (UCIe) interconnects.
- 5th Generation Xeon Scalable "Emerald Rapids" processors will launch on 14 December.
- Intel Core Ultra Meteor Lake processors will also launch on 14 December.
- Intel announced an E-core processor with 288 cores will be coming as a Sierra Forest variant focused on cloud providers.
- The Intel Developer Cloud that was annoucned last year has now reached general availability status.
Stay tuned for more news from Intel Innovation 2023 this week.