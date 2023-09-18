OpenVINO 2023.1 Released - More GenAI, Expanded LLM Support & Meteor Lake VPU

Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 18 September 2023 at 05:57 AM EDT. Add A Comment
INTEL
Intel's OpenVINO 2023.1 was just published to GitHub as the newest version of this open-source toolkit for optimizing and deploying AI workloads across their CPUs, GPUs, and now also having official support for the new VPU being found with Meteor Lake SoCs.

OpenVINO 2023.1 brings new Generative AI "GenAI" options with further enhancing its PyTorch model support and also working on optimized support with Hugging Face. OpenVINO 2023.1 also has broader large language model (LLM) support to yield better runtime performance and at reduced memory use, improved LLM GPU support, and a new 8-bit weights compression method for the Neural Network Compression Framework.

The OpenVINO 2023.1 release also has support for the VPU found with forthcoming Meteor Lake / Intel Core Ultra SoCs. This should further enhance the OpenVINO AI workload performance on upcoming Intel laptops. This new OpenVINO release also brings MediaPipe integration for greater access for building multi-purpose AI pipelines.

With the Intel VPU abound with Meteor Lake and already some Linux driver work showing an improved version with Lunar Lake, OpenVINO 2023.1 is deprecating its Intel Gaussian & Neural Accelerator (Intel GNA) support with that hardware block found on SoCs going back to the Tiger Lake days. Intel GNA is now superseded by the Intel VPU and the OpenVINO software integration will be dropped next year.

OpenVINO 2023.1 released


Downloads and more details on today's OpenVINO 2023.1 release can be found via OpenVINO on GitHub.
Add A Comment
Related News
New Scheduler Optimization Can Help Out PostgreSQL & More On Sapphire Rapids
Linux 6.7 Set To Drop Support For Itanium IA-64
Intel Starts Work On Enabling "Xe2" Graphics Within Their Open-Source Mesa Drivers
Intel IFS Driver Prepares For Granite Rapids & Sierra Forest
Intel Compute Runtime 23.26.26690.22 Is A Big Update For Intel's OpenCL/L0 Stack
Intel Announces Thunderbolt 5 With 120 Gbps Bandwidth Boost
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Bcachefs Merged Into Linux-Next
DRM CI Merged Into Linux 6.6 - Linus Torvalds: "Let's See Where It Goes"
ReactOS "Open-Source Windows" Shown Running On Valve's Steam Deck
Linux 6.6 WQ Change May Help Out AMD CPUs & Other Systems With Multiple L3 Caches
Linux 6.6 Enables Tracking Per-CPU Cgroup CPU Usage Stats
Xfce's Wayland Roadmap Updated
SteamOS 3.5 Rolls Out In Preview On The Steam Deck With Many New Features
AMD To Enable Seamless Boot Across Modern Radeon Graphics Hardware