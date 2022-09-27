Intel Developer Cloud Launches For Pre-Launch Software Development/Testing

Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 27 September 2022 at 12:20 PM EDT. Add A Comment
INTEL --
Intel at their Innovation event this week in California is talking up the new Intel Developer Cloud. The Intel Developer Cloud aims to make it easier for customers/partners/developers to test new and future hardware platforms.

The Intel Developer Cloud will host new and future Intel hardware platforms to aide with pre-launch development and testing. The Intel Developer Cloud is rolling out immediately with access to Xeon Scalable 4th Gen "Sapphire Rapids" server platforms as well as Intel Data Center GPUs.

This is a good move assuming broad enough availability among developers, particularly on the Linux / open-source side will be interesting.

Over on the AMD side, last year AMD launched the Accelerator Cloud for testing EPYC CPUs and Instinct accelerators and making it easier to evaluate their ROCm compute stack. The AMD Accelerator Cloud is similar to the Intel Developer Cloud but on the AMD side is all about new but expensive hardware while Intel's Developer Cloud will appear to be for more pre-launch testing.


Among the Xeon Scalable Sapphire Rapids processors to be available in the Intel Developer Cloud are the SKUs with High Bandwidth Memory (HBM). Xeon D "Ice Lake D" Processors will be available in this cloud along with the Habana Gaudi2 deep learning accelerators.

More details on the Intel Developer Cloud should be published soon at Intel.com and opening up the cloud shortly as a limited beta trial.
Add A Comment
Related News
Intel Publishes Xe Super Sampling "XeSS" 1.0 SDK
Intel Arc Graphics A770 Launching 12 October For $329 USD
Intel Announces 13th Gen "Raptor Lake" - Linux Benchmarks To Come
Intel Confirms "On Demand" Upgrades With Sapphire Rapids (Software Defined Silicon)
Intel Habana Labs AI Driver Updates Readied For Linux 6.1
Intel's Vulkan Linux Driver Lands A "Bunch" Of Ray Query Fixes
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
A 20 Year Old Chipset Workaround Has Been Hurting Modern AMD Linux Systems
Rust-Written Apple DRM Linux Kernel Driver Renders First Cube
Microsoft & Canonical Bring systemd To WSL
GNOME 43 Released With More Apps Ported To GTK4, Wayland Enhancements
Firefox 105 Now Available - Better Linux Performance Under Memory Pressure
Phoronix Oktoberfest Special Begins, Premium Now Accept Stripe & Corporate Subscriptions Available
Wayland's Weston 11.0 Released With HDR Display & Multi-GPU Preparations
NVIDIA Announces Open-Source CV-CUDA Project