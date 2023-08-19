Intel ISPC 1.21 Released With Meteor Lake Xe-LPG Support

Intel ISPC 1.21 is now available as the newest feature update to this Implicit SPMD Program Compiler for a C language variant focused on single program, multiple data (SPMD) programming for exploiting the full potential of modern CPUs and GPUs.ISPC provides for portable SPMD programming across "a decade of CPU generations" from SSE2 and SSE4 targeting all the way up through AVX-512 and even ARM NEON. Plus in more recent years Intel ISPC has been focused on exploiting the parallel potential of Intel GPUs as part of their oneAPI software umbrella.

With Friday's release of ISPC 1.21, there are some minor language changes to their C variant and there is support for Meteor Lake Xe-LPG graphics. ISPC 1.21 adds new targets of xelpg-x16 and xelpg-x8 as well as MTL-M and MTL-P device names.The ISPC 1.21 release also switches over to LLVM's new pass manager, adds an ISPC super-build that includes all necessary dependencies, supports for building with LLVM 16, and adds some new compiler switches.Windows and Linux downloads along with more information on the Intel ISPC 1.21 changes can be found via GitHub