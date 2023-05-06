Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Intel ISPC 1.20 Released: Smaller & Faster
With the Intel ISPC 1.20 release on Friday, the ISPC binaries are now both smaller and faster. The ISPC binaries are said to be reduced by about one-third compared to their prior size. Meanwhile ISPC 1.20 should also be "a few percent" faster than prior releases. ISPC 1.20 also adds optional Snap packaging support for Ubuntu.
The Intel ISPC 1.20 release has also now split the ISPC run-time into CPU and GPU portions that are then loaded dynamically, so you aren't always loading the GPU code if you end up only relying on this ISPC run-time for CPU execution. The ISPC 1.20 run-time also now supports fences for GPU/CPU asynchronous computations, dropping its OpenMP run-time dependency but requiring Intel Threaded Building Blocks (TBB), and SSE4 target refactoring.
Downloads and more details on the Intel ISPC 1.20 release for Windows and Linux systems via GitHub.