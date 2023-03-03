Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Intel Shifts Its HPC Max Series Focus To Falcon Shores In 2025
Intel previously pointed to a 2024 launch for the Falcon Shores XPU with CPU, GPU, and memory co-packaging in a chiplet design. Intel's Flex Series "Lancaster Sound" GPU has been canned to focus on its Melville Sound products instead.
Prior details on the Intel Falcon Shores XPU
The key takeaways from Intel's Friday afternoon disclosure include:
- Intel is moving to a two-year cadence for data center GPUs.
- Intel's next product in the Max Series GPU family is Falcon Shores. Intel intends to have Falcon Shores ready in 2025 that is based on a chiplet architecture.
- Rialto Bridge has been discontinued and thus Ponte Vecchio will be sticking around longer.
- Development of Lancaster Sound has been discontinued in their Flex Series product family to instead accelerate development on Melville Sound.
- Intel's Xeon and process node roadmap remain on schedule.
More details via this Intel blog post.