Intel Shifts Its HPC Max Series Focus To Falcon Shores In 2025

Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 3 March 2023 at 05:19 PM EST. 2 Comments
INTEL
Intel announced today it has cancelled Rialto Bridge and Lancaster Sound development while shifting its Max Series focus to their Falcon Shores XPU that is now set to ship in 2025.

Intel previously pointed to a 2024 launch for the Falcon Shores XPU with CPU, GPU, and memory co-packaging in a chiplet design. Intel's Flex Series "Lancaster Sound" GPU has been canned to focus on its Melville Sound products instead.

Prior Falcon Shores details
Prior details on the Intel Falcon Shores XPU


The key takeaways from Intel's Friday afternoon disclosure include:

- Intel is moving to a two-year cadence for data center GPUs.

- Intel's next product in the Max Series GPU family is Falcon Shores. Intel intends to have Falcon Shores ready in 2025 that is based on a chiplet architecture.

- Rialto Bridge has been discontinued and thus Ponte Vecchio will be sticking around longer.

- Development of Lancaster Sound has been discontinued in their Flex Series product family to instead accelerate development on Melville Sound.

- Intel's Xeon and process node roadmap remain on schedule.

More details via this Intel blog post.
