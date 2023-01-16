Intel's FFmpeg Cartwheel 2022Q4 Released - Raptor Lake P, Better AV1 & HEVC Encode

Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 16 January 2023 at 07:30 AM EST. Add A Comment
INTEL --
Intel's FFmpeg Cartwheel is the repository where their latest FFmpeg GPU acceleration patches are housed until being upstreamed into FFmpeg proper. Out today is FFmpeg 2022Q4 as the latest collection of Intel's patches for this open-source multimedia library from new hardware support to enhancing AV1 and HEVC/H.265 accelerated video encoding.

After Raptor Lake S support was added the prior quarter, the Intel FFmpeg Cartwheel 2022Q4 release now has support for Raptor Lake P platforms as well as Alder Lake N. There is also AV1 encode improvements, more HEVC encode features being exposed, HDR work, and other changes.


Intel's highlights for the FFmpeg Cartwheel 2022Q4 snapshot include:
ffmpeg added new RPL-P platform support
ffmpeg added new ADL-N platform support
ffmpeg-qsv added av1 encode adaptive_i/b support
ffmpeg-qsv added hevc encode support HDR info support
ffmpeg-qsv added hevc encode 12bit (p012, y212, xv36) support
ffmpeg-qsv decoder support to ouput hdr info
ffmpeg-qsv change gop option to ”open“ by default
ffmpeg-qsv added vpp_qsv scale mode can be applied to color conversion
ffmpeg-qsv added vpp_qsv support p010 system memory input
ffmpeg-vaapi refined overlay vaapi filter and added more options like framesync
ffmpeg-vaapi added hevc encode 12bit (p012, y212, xv36) support

Intel's FFmpeg patch collection supports Intel integrated graphics back to the Kabylake era while supporting up through the latest Raptor Lake client processors and the current-generation DG2/Alchemist discrete GPUs. These patches go along with Intel's work on VA-API and their media driver as well as the oneAPI oneVPL video processing layer.


These latest Intel FFmpeg patches can be found via GitHub.
Add A Comment
Related News
Intel 4th Gen Xeon Scalable "Sapphire Rapids" Support Coming To Coreboot
Linux 6.3 To Support Making Use Of Intel's New LKGS Instruction (Part Of FRED)
Intel Posts Linux Patches For Linear Address Space Separation (LASS)
Linux 6.3 To Enable Display Support For Intel Meteor Lake, DP MST DSC Enabled
Intel Media Driver 2022Q4 Adds Meteor Lake Enablement
Intel Officially Announces The Core i9 13900KS With 6.0GHz Max Turbo Frequency
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
DragonFlyBSD's HAMMER2 File-System Being Ported To NetBSD
Linux Preparing To Disable Drivers For Microsoft's RNDIS Protocol
OBS Studio 29 Released With AV1 Encode Additions, Upward Compression Filter
Ubuntu's Real-Time Kernel Approaching GA Status
Linux 4.9.337 Released To End Out The 2016 LTS Series
Google To Allow Rust Code In The Chromium Browser
AVX2 & AVX-512 Optimized Versions Of ARIA Cipher Coming With Linux 6.3
Fedora 38 Features Approved For Unified Kernel, mdadm BIOS RAID, Xfce 4.18