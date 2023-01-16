Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Intel's FFmpeg Cartwheel 2022Q4 Released - Raptor Lake P, Better AV1 & HEVC Encode
After Raptor Lake S support was added the prior quarter, the Intel FFmpeg Cartwheel 2022Q4 release now has support for Raptor Lake P platforms as well as Alder Lake N. There is also AV1 encode improvements, more HEVC encode features being exposed, HDR work, and other changes.
Intel's highlights for the FFmpeg Cartwheel 2022Q4 snapshot include:
ffmpeg added new RPL-P platform support
ffmpeg added new ADL-N platform support
ffmpeg-qsv added av1 encode adaptive_i/b support
ffmpeg-qsv added hevc encode support HDR info support
ffmpeg-qsv added hevc encode 12bit (p012, y212, xv36) support
ffmpeg-qsv decoder support to ouput hdr info
ffmpeg-qsv change gop option to ”open“ by default
ffmpeg-qsv added vpp_qsv scale mode can be applied to color conversion
ffmpeg-qsv added vpp_qsv support p010 system memory input
ffmpeg-vaapi refined overlay vaapi filter and added more options like framesync
ffmpeg-vaapi added hevc encode 12bit (p012, y212, xv36) support
Intel's FFmpeg patch collection supports Intel integrated graphics back to the Kabylake era while supporting up through the latest Raptor Lake client processors and the current-generation DG2/Alchemist discrete GPUs. These patches go along with Intel's work on VA-API and their media driver as well as the oneAPI oneVPL video processing layer.
These latest Intel FFmpeg patches can be found via GitHub.