Intel's FFmpeg Cartwheel 2022Q4 Released - Raptor Lake P, Better AV1 & HEVC Encode

Intel's FFmpeg Cartwheel is the repository where their latest FFmpeg GPU acceleration patches are housed until being upstreamed into FFmpeg proper. Out today is FFmpeg 2022Q4 as the latest collection of Intel's patches for this open-source multimedia library from new hardware support to enhancing AV1 and HEVC/H.265 accelerated video encoding.After Raptor Lake S support was added the prior quarter, the Intel FFmpeg Cartwheel 2022Q4 release now has support for Raptor Lake P platforms as well as Alder Lake N. There is also AV1 encode improvements, more HEVC encode features being exposed, HDR work, and other changes.

ffmpeg added new RPL-P platform support

ffmpeg added new ADL-N platform support

ffmpeg-qsv added av1 encode adaptive_i/b support

ffmpeg-qsv added hevc encode support HDR info support

ffmpeg-qsv added hevc encode 12bit (p012, y212, xv36) support

ffmpeg-qsv decoder support to ouput hdr info

ffmpeg-qsv change gop option to ”open“ by default

ffmpeg-qsv added vpp_qsv scale mode can be applied to color conversion

ffmpeg-qsv added vpp_qsv support p010 system memory input

ffmpeg-vaapi refined overlay vaapi filter and added more options like framesync

ffmpeg-vaapi added hevc encode 12bit (p012, y212, xv36) support

Intel's highlights for the FFmpeg Cartwheel 2022Q4 snapshot include:Intel's FFmpeg patch collection supports Intel integrated graphics back to the Kabylake era while supporting up through the latest Raptor Lake client processors and the current-generation DG2/Alchemist discrete GPUs. These patches go along with Intel's work on VA-API and their media driver as well as the oneAPI oneVPL video processing layer.

These latest Intel FFmpeg patches can be found via GitHub