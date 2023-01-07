Show Your Support: Did you know that you can get Phoronix Premium for under $4 per month? Try it today to view our site ad-free, multi-page articles on a single page, and more while the proceeds allow us to write more Linux hardware reviews. At the very least, please disable your ad-blocker.
Intel Discontinues Development Of Open-Source HAXM Software
HAXM stands for the Hardware Accelerated Execution Manager and is self-described as:
HAXM is a cross-platform hardware-assisted virtualization engine (hypervisor), widely used as an accelerator for Android Emulator and QEMU. It has always supported running on Windows and macOS, and has been ported to other host operating systems as well, such as Linux and NetBSD.
HAXM runs as a kernel-mode driver on the host operating system, and provides a KVM-like interface to user space, thereby enabling applications like QEMU to utilize the hardware virtualization capabilities built into modern Intel CPUs, namely Intel Virtualization Technology.
HAXM's most recent release was at the end of November when HAXM 7.8 was made public. HAXM proved useful particularly around Android software development on Intel systems, particularly on Windows where there are less hypervisor options available. But then after that release development ceased... It wasn't due to the end of year holidays but now the HAXM GitHub project has been archived.
Intel HAXM
The following notice was added this week by an Intel engineer:
DISCONTINUATION OF PROJECT.
This project will no longer be maintained by Intel.
This project has been identified as having known security escapes.
Intel has ceased development and contributions including, but not limited to, maintenance, bug fixes, new releases, or updates, to this project.
Intel no longer accepts patches to this project.
The discontinuation notice was posted this week with marking the end of Intel's HAXM software. No further information was shared as to additional reasonings for discontinuing HAXM development.