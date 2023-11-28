Intel CR 23.35.27191.9 Released As A Big Update To Their Open-Source GPU Compute Stack
Intel today published Compute-Runtime 23.35.27191.9 as their latest update to this open-source GPU compute stack enabling OpenCL and oneAPI Level Zero support on Linux and Windows. With this being their first tagged release since September, it's coming in heavy on changes.
Intel Compute Runtime 23.35.27191.9 is now available for download with all of the code changes made since September. There's some 260+ commits affecting 900+ files for today's new release. Unfortunately Intel hasn't been publishing any detailed but concise change-logs on their recent Compute Runtime updates. But in digging through the Git commits there is a little bit of everything in this release.
The v23.35.27191.9 changes range from more Meteor Lake enablement, continued optimizing/tuning around DG2 (Alchemist) graphics processors, preparations for upcoming graphics architecture changes with future hardware, and enabling more Level Zero functionality. Over on the Intel Graphics Compiler (IGC) side that is used by the Compute-Runtime stack there is also plenty of changes too with their latest release, including starting on Arrow Lake support and other new hardware/ISA work.
This open-source graphics stack continues providing OpenCL 3.0 and Level Zero 1.3 support for Skylake integrated graphics and newer plus Intel's more recent discrete graphics too. Yes, the range of supported hardware by this Intel GPU compute stack is much more robust than AMD's ROCm. For DG2/Alchemist the compute stack has evolved very nicely and most recently tested at Phoronix in Intel's Open-Source Compute Runtime Performing Increasingly Well Against NVIDIA's Proprietary Linux Driver.
The source code for this new Intel Compute Runtime release paired with pre-built Ubuntu/Debian x86_64 binaries can be found via GitHub. Given all the changes built up into this release over the past few months, I'll be running some fresh benchmarks shortly on Phoronix.
