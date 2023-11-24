Arrow Lake Support Added To The Intel Graphics Compiler

24 November 2023
Intel on Thursday committed Arrow Lake "ARL" support to their open-source Intel Graphics Compiler (IGC) that is used by their Compute Runtime stack for OpenCL and Level Zero while on Windows IGC is additionally used as their graphics shader compiler as well.

Intel's LLVM-based IGC compiler is important for the open-source Linux compute stack while so far they've resisted any adoption of IGC by their Mesa OpenGL (Iris) and Vulkan (ANV) drivers. With Intel open-source graphics driver engineers largely done with their Meteor Lake bring-up, they've shifted focus to Arrow Lake as well as Lunar Lake.

This commit yesterday added initial Arrow Lake support to the IGC compiler. For Arrow Lake right now a sole PCI device ID is added to the compiler code and is catering to Arrow Lake S for the initial bring-up.

With Arrow Lake continuing the existing Xe Gen12 graphics architecture, there isn't any big changes to the Intel Graphics Compiler code. We'll see in future commits if there are any other new Arrow Lake graphics ISA features that need enabling from the IGC side or not.

Aside from the integrated graphics, Intel Linux engineers have already been busy adding Arrow Lake support to the open-source compilers, various device drivers, etc, for seeing good out-of-the-box Linux support by the time these next-generation client processors ship in 2024.
