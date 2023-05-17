Intel CR 23.13.26032.30 Further Improves Intel's Open-Source GPU Compute Stack

The Intel Compute-Runtime 23.13.26032.30 update was released today as the newest monthly feature update to this open-source GPU compute stack used on Windows and Linux for OpenCL and oneAPI Level Zero support. With this release comes various improvements and new features like FP64 emulation for Arctic Sound M.

The Intel Compute-Runtime 23.13.26032.30 release is now available that provides OpenCL 3.0 and Level Zero 1.3 support for Intel's latest Raptor Lake integrated graphics and DG2/Alchemist discrete graphics going all the way back to Broadwell (though only for Skylake Gen9 graphics and newer is there Level Zero support).

While the release notes do not provide a concise overview of this new release. there are some 240 new patches incorporated into this version. Some of the changes in this release include FP64 emulation support for ATS-M (Arctic Sound) hardware, making use of kernel driver interfaces in the prefetch API calls, some virtual memory changes, updating of the used Intel Graphics Compiler (IGC), updating to the latest Level Zero loader, support for Power APIs as part of Sysman, cl_ext_float_atomics is now exposed for OpenCL 2.0+ as a fix, optimizations for small buffers allocation, GPU assert support, peer-to-peer image copy support, and various other fixes and code refactoring.

This updated Intel Compute Runtime for open-source GPU computing with Intel graphics hardware can be downloaded from GitHub in source form as well as Ubuntu binaries.
