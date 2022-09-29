Intel Outlines Arc A750 Graphics Card For $289, More Arc Graphics Details

Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained for the past 16 years.

Earlier this week at the Intel Innovation event it was announced the Arc Graphics A770 would be launching 12 October and the base model costing $329 USD. Today the embargo lifts on more details around Intel's forthcoming higher-end Arc Graphics hardware.

As announced at Innovation, the flagship Arc A770 will be available on 12 October. The $329 base model has 8GB of RAM while the $349 "Limited Edition" model has 16GB of RAM and is directly from Intel rather than an AIB/AIC partner.

Now lifted with today's embargo is word that the Arc Graphics A750 will also be available starting 12 October. The Arc A750 pricing starts at $289 USD and features 8GB of video memory. For those into "bling", the A750 lacks the LED lighting of the A770 Limited Edition card.

Here is the full run-down on the Arc Graphics A-Series desktop GPU specifications.

The Arc A750 and A770 at the top-end of the stack is most interesting from the performance perspective. It's worth noting on these slides that Intel is promoting "Ubuntu" as an officially supported operating system alongside Windows 10 and 11. I've already written at length around Linux driver support version requirements and the like and will have more to share next month. See more Linux driver details within Intel Arc Graphics Running On Fully Open-Source Linux Driver from my A380 experiences using the open-source, upstream code.

Intel intentionally went with rather aggressive pricing for their Alchemist GPUs. In most comparisons from Intel they are putting their Arc Graphics A 7-Series GPUs up against the GeForce RTX 3060.

At least under Windows for gaming the Arc A770 competes very well in performance-per-dollar while we will see soon enough how well the Arc Graphics perform under Linux.

The Intel Arc Graphics performance for ray-tracing was also talked up by Intel. As of earlier this week, the Intel Linux Vulkan driver now exposes ray-tracing support for those on Mesa 22.3 Git.

Intel XeSS continues to be heavily promoted as their upscaling tech that is an alternative to NVIDIA DLSS and AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR). XeSS was posted to GitHub this week and although it's advertised as "open-source", the only code so far are samples and the headers for interfacing with the Windows build of the provided XeSS binaries. Hopefully Intel follows through and makes it fully open-source sooner rather than later.