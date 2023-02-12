HarfBuzz 7.0 Text Shaping Engine Released

Written by Michael Larabel on 12 February 2023
HarfBuzz 7.0 is out as a new version of this open-source text shaping library used by software like GNOME, KDE, Chrome OS, Java, Chrome, LibreOffice, and others.

HarfBuzz 7.0 brings new APIs, a new interface for integrating with the Cairo graphics library, support for font emboldening, significantly reduced memory usage during shaping, a new "hb-info" command-line utility for querying font information, and a variety of other enhancements to this text shaping library. For end-users the most immediate benefit with HarfBuzz 7.0 is likely the "significantly" reduced memory usage.

Downloads and more details on HarfBuzz 7.0 over on GitHub.
