HarfBuzz 7.0 Text Shaping Engine Released
HarfBuzz 7.0 brings new APIs, a new interface for integrating with the Cairo graphics library, support for font emboldening, significantly reduced memory usage during shaping, a new "hb-info" command-line utility for querying font information, and a variety of other enhancements to this text shaping library. For end-users the most immediate benefit with HarfBuzz 7.0 is likely the "significantly" reduced memory usage.
Downloads and more details on HarfBuzz 7.0 over on GitHub.