Google Releases Cirq 1.0 For Quantum Programming Framework

Google engineers have released Cirq 1.0 as their first full version -- and stable API -- of this open-source programming framework for quantum computing and written in Python.Cirq is described by Google's open-source engineers as "a Python framework for writing, running, and analyzing the results of quantum computer programs. It was designed for near-term quantum computers, those with a few hundred qubits and few thousands of quantum gates."Cirq has been in the works for years and developed in cooperation with academia and other industry members. This Python programming framework for quantum computing is already being run on Google's own quantum computing hardware. Already built atop Cirq over the past four years has been TensorFlow Quantum, OpenFermion, Qsim, and other software.

Those interested in quantum computing can learn more about today's Cirq 1.0 release via the Google Open-Source Blog . The Cirq project site is under quantumai.google and the code is available via GitHub