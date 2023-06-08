Godot 4.1 Beta 1 Released With Multi-Threading Improvements
Building off the huge Godot 4.0 release from March, the first beta of the Godot 4.1 game engine is now available for testing as another step forward for this open-source, cross-platform game engine.
Godot 4.1 Beta 1 was released today and in turn this marks the point of transitioning to bug-fixing-only for this incremental Godot 4 game engine update. Godot 4.1 has been working on some multi-threading improvements to better utilize modern Intel Core and AMD Ryzen processors. A number of multi-threading issues have been fixed, there are significant improvements to its WorkerThreadPool code, threaded resource loading, scene multi-threading as an experimental feature, and other enhancements as part of the broader modernization effort with Godot 4.
Godot 4.1 has also been working on improvements around node management, coordinate system improvements, bridging the gap between C# and GDScript in Godot 4, Godot Editor enhancements for game developers, and continued improvements to the Godot renderer code.
Downloads and more details on the Godot 4.1 Beta 1 release via GodotEngine.org.
