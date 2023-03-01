Godot 4.0 Stable Released As Major Step Forward For Open-Source Game Engines
The Godot engine developers are starting off March with a bang... The much anticipated Godot 4.0 engine that has been in development for years has been released as stable!
The Godot 4.0 game engine in development for several years with a modern Vulkan renderer, numerous significant rendering improvements across the board, the Global Illumination systems have been completely rewritten, volumetric fog is now supported, support for AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution, much improved physics, an internal overhaul to 3D animations, much better scripting support, multi-player improvements, a ton of work on the Godot Editor, enhanced web platform support, and countless other enhancements.
Godot 4.0 has been in development for four years and has seen more than 12,000 merged pull requests, 7,000+ fixes, and contributions from 1,500 different individuals.
"Godot 4.0 marks the start of the new, modern Godot Engine, and a solid foundation for us all to build upon. Future 4.x releases will come with a much faster cadence, enabling us to iterate quickly on new features and improvements to what we already provide."
More details on the huge Godot 4.0 release via GitHub. Godot is easily one of the best free software game engines out there and it's exciting to see v4.0 finally ship with its plethora of improvements to compete with proprietary game engines.
3 Comments