Godot 4.0 Stable Released As Major Step Forward For Open-Source Game Engines

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 1 March 2023 at 10:30 AM EST. 3 Comments
LINUX GAMING
The Godot engine developers are starting off March with a bang... The much anticipated Godot 4.0 engine that has been in development for years has been released as stable!

The Godot 4.0 game engine in development for several years with a modern Vulkan renderer, numerous significant rendering improvements across the board, the Global Illumination systems have been completely rewritten, volumetric fog is now supported, support for AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution, much improved physics, an internal overhaul to 3D animations, much better scripting support, multi-player improvements, a ton of work on the Godot Editor, enhanced web platform support, and countless other enhancements.

Godot logo


Godot 4.0 has been in development for four years and has seen more than 12,000 merged pull requests, 7,000+ fixes, and contributions from 1,500 different individuals.
"Godot 4.0 marks the start of the new, modern Godot Engine, and a solid foundation for us all to build upon. Future 4.x releases will come with a much faster cadence, enabling us to iterate quickly on new features and improvements to what we already provide."

More details on the huge Godot 4.0 release via GitHub. Godot is easily one of the best free software game engines out there and it's exciting to see v4.0 finally ship with its plethora of improvements to compete with proprietary game engines.
3 Comments
Related News
X-Plane Now Shipping Zink To Avoid Vendor OpenGL Drivers
Godot 4.0 RC3 Released With Godot 4.0 Game Engine Release Imminent
Lutris 0.5.13 Beta Released With Proton Support, Itch.io Integration
Godot 4.0 RC1 Released
Unvanquished 0.54 Brings More Renderer Improvements, ARM Binaries
DualShock 4 Controller Support Being Dropped From HID-Sony In Favor Of New Driver
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
SSDFS Is The Newest Linux Filesystem & Catering To NVMe ZNS SSDs
Linus Torvalds' Advice On Git Merges: "If you cannot explain a merge, then JUST DON'T DO IT"
Ubuntu Flavors/Spins Will No Longer Be Able To Install Flatpak By Default
RISC-V With Linux 6.3 Lands Optimized String Functions Via Zbb Extension
Linux 6.3 Introduces IPv4 "BIG TCP" To Improve High Speed Network Performance
Btrfs Enjoys More Performance With Linux 6.3 - Including Some 3~10x Speedups
Ubuntu 22.04.2 LTS Released With Linux 5.19 HWE Stack Option
Cloudflare Outlines How They Rewrote An Nginx C Module In Rust