Godot 4.0 Preparing For Beta, Feature Freeze Next Week

28 July 2022
Godot as one of the most successful open-source game engine projects is preparing for its Godot 4.0 Beta 1 milestone and as part of that will begin the feature freeze for this major engine update.

Godot developers are planning for 3 August to begin the feature freeze for Godot 4.0. The developers are currently anticipating the Godot 4.0 Beta 1 release in turn will happen in the next five to six weeks, basically around early September.

As for what's expected of this feature freeze and beta freeze, "Some work can still be permitted during the beta phase. Bigger features can still be merged, if they have been approved before the release of beta 1. Smaller enhancements can also be approved, given that they have reasonably high support. Compatibility breakage at this point should be minimal or better yet avoided at all."

More details on the upcoming Godot 4.0 beta phase via GodotEngine.org.


Godot 4.0 will introduce its much anticipated Vulkan renderer and various other renderer enhancements, temporal AA, OpenXR support, text-to-speech support, many editor enhancements, better documentation, and a wide range of other enhancements carried out over the past few years. Godot 4.0 when released as stable will be a big step forward for being a compelling open-source game engine.
