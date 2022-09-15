Godot 4.0 Beta 1 Released With Shiny Vulkan Renderer, Tons Of Other Improvements
It was just a few days ago that Godot 4.0 Alpha 17 was released while also announcing that W4 Games as the start-up created by Godot Engine developers has raised $8.5M USD to advance the open-source Godot ecosystem. They are now celebrating by releasing the long-awaited Godot 4.0 beta release.
Feature work on the cross-platform Godot 4.0 game engine has largely wrapped up and it's onto the beta phase. Godot 4.0 is bringing many improvements to its core engine code, Vulkan API rendering support, big changes to the existing OpenGL rendering code, the Global Illumination systems have been completely rewritten, volumetric fog is now supported, support for AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution, much improved physics, an internal overhaul to 3D animations, much better scripting support, multi-player improvements, a ton of work on the Godot Editor, enhanced web platform support, and a whole lot more.
Those wishing to learn more about today's Godot 4.0 Beta 1 release for this leading open-source game engine can do so via GodotEngine.org.
