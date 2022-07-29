Godot 4.0 Adds Variable Rate Shading, Shader Preprocessor Support

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 29 July 2022 at 12:00 AM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX GAMING --
The Godot open-source game engine developers announced on Thursday that next week will mark the Godot 4.0 feature freeze as they prepare to ship the Godot 4.0 Beta 1 in September. But ahead of that feature freeze, Godot 4.0 Alpha 13 was released on Thursday afternoon with yet more feature work -- including variable rate shading and other renderer improvements.

Godot 4.0 Alpha 13 brings variable rate shading support! Godot's VRS implementation allows for various methods of applying a density map to a viewport that is generally divided into 16x16 pixel sizes and from there can be adjusted whether a fragment shader is run for every pixel. Variable rate shading with OpenGL and Vulkan allows for specifying certain areas of the screen that should be shaded every pixel while other less important areas of the screen can be shaded less. A common example is with racing simulators where the far sides of the screen can generally be shaded less than the center area of the screen where the users pay the most attention to detail.

Variable rate shading is a great way to lighten the rendering workload for games that have portions of the screen with less important attention to detail.

Godot 4.0 Alpha 13 also has shader pre-processor support and handling for shader includes. This alpha release also adds Vector4 / Vector4i / Projection types, a worker thread pool implementation, drag-and-drop support for materials in 3D instances within the Godot Editor, and other improvements.


Downloads and more details on Godot 4.0 Alpha 13 via GodotEngine.org.
Add A Comment
Related News
Godot 4.0 Preparing For Beta, Feature Freeze Next Week
Canonical Continues Working To Improve Its Steam Snap
Feral Releases GameMode 1.7
Epic Games Joins The Open 3D Foundation
Xonotic 0.8.5 Improves This Prominent Open-Source Game
SDL 2.23.1 Released With SDL2 Switching To A New Versioning Scheme
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Intel's Open-Source Vulkan Driver For Ray-Tracing Gets "Like A 100x Improvement"
Google Engineers Lift The Lid On Carbon - A Hopeful Successor To C++
FFmpeg 5.1 Released With Many Improvements To This Important Multimedia Project
Linux x86 32-bit Is Vulnerable To Retbleed But Don't Expect It To Get Fixed
PREEMPT_RT Might Be Ready To Finally Land In Linux 5.20
IO_uring Zerocopy Send Is Ready For Linux 5.20 Networking
Epic Games Joins The Open 3D Foundation
Feral Releases GameMode 1.7