GhostBSD 23.10.1 For FreeBSD-Based MATE Desktop OS

Written by Michael Larabel in BSD on 30 October 2023 at 02:05 PM EDT. Add A Comment
BSD
GhostBSD 23.10.1 released this weekend as the newest version of this FreeBSD-based desktop-focused operating system that employs the GNOME2-forked MATE desktop by default.

GhostBSD 23.10.1 updates the FreeBSD base system, adds the ability to manually set a static IP address as well as supplying DNS information, various other network manager improvements, and various security/bug fixes have been pulled in for Chromium and other of the contained software packages.

GhostBSD


Downloads and more details on GhostBSD 23.10.1 via GhostBSD.org.
