Gentoo Made Progress In 2023 On Binary Packages, Modern C & Reviving DEC Alpha Support

Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 23 January 2024 at 06:15 AM EST. 1 Comment
OPERATING SYSTEMS
The Gentoo Linux project published a 2023 retrospective on Monday that outlines their ongoing high level of development, gaining three new developers over the past calendar year, and various initiatives embarked on by the developers.

In 2023 Gentoo rolled out binary packages for direct installation for those Gentoo users not wanting to roll everything from source.

Gentoo logo


Gentoo in 2023 also -- like many other Linux distributions -- worked on their Modern C initiative, revived support for the DEC Alpha architecture, expanded their musl libc support for MIPS and m68k architectures, improved their Microsoft .NET packages, began signing both in-tree and out-of-tree kernel modules, worked on Unified Kernel Images support, and made many other packaging improvements. Gentoo raised $18,500 last year mostly from cash donations.

More information on the Gentoo highlights for 2023 via the Gentoo.org news.
1 Comment
Related News
Linux Mint 21.3 EDGE ISOs Now Available For Running On Linux 6.5
Serpent OS To Require x86_64-v2 CPUs While Offering x86_64-v3 Packages Too
Genode OS Aiming For Multi-Monitor & Suspend/Resume Support This Year
Linux Mint 21.3 Released With Full SecureBoot Support, Cinnamon 6.0 Desktop
Solus Linux 4.5 Released With AMD ROCm Support, PipeWire Default & Calamares Installer
Linux Mint 21.3 EDGE Moving To Linux 6.5 Due To Hardware Issues
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Rust-Written Linux Scheduler Showing Promising Results For Gaming Performance
~5 Minutes Of Coding Yields A 6%+ Boost To Linux I/O Performance
Hans Reiser Apologies For Social Mistakes, Comments On ReiserFS Deprecation From Prison
A Fix For The Severe Linux Performance Regression Spotted By Torvalds
Linux Distributions Now Encouraged To Build GTK With Vulkan
Ubuntu 24.04 LTS To Ship With Some Extra GNOME Performance Optimizations
Limine 7.0 Bootloader Released
Linus Torvalds Gets Back To Merging New Code For Linux 6.8