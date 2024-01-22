Gentoo Made Progress In 2023 On Binary Packages, Modern C & Reviving DEC Alpha Support
The Gentoo Linux project published a 2023 retrospective on Monday that outlines their ongoing high level of development, gaining three new developers over the past calendar year, and various initiatives embarked on by the developers.
In 2023 Gentoo rolled out binary packages for direct installation for those Gentoo users not wanting to roll everything from source.
Gentoo in 2023 also -- like many other Linux distributions -- worked on their Modern C initiative, revived support for the DEC Alpha architecture, expanded their musl libc support for MIPS and m68k architectures, improved their Microsoft .NET packages, began signing both in-tree and out-of-tree kernel modules, worked on Unified Kernel Images support, and made many other packaging improvements. Gentoo raised $18,500 last year mostly from cash donations.
More information on the Gentoo highlights for 2023 via the Gentoo.org news.
