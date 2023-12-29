Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Gentoo Ends Out 2023 By Offering Up Binary Packages For Direct Installation
Gentoo on ARM64 and x86_64 (AMD64) will see a fresh flow of binary packages available to complement their source updates. Other architectures will see new binaries for the core system and weekly updates.
Details on making use of these Gentoo binary packages and other details can be found via the blog post today on Gentoo.org. It's nice to see this binary package option finally leveraged for Gentoo for those wanting to make use of these binaries to avoid all of the source-based compilation work on low-end/slow systems.