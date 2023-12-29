Gentoo Ends Out 2023 By Offering Up Binary Packages For Direct Installation

Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 29 December 2023
The Gentoo Linux project's Portage package manager has long supported the ability to deal with binary packages while moving forward they are finally leveraging that to offer binary packages for download and direct installation.

Gentoo on ARM64 and x86_64 (AMD64) will see a fresh flow of binary packages available to complement their source updates. Other architectures will see new binaries for the core system and weekly updates.

Details on making use of these Gentoo binary packages and other details can be found via the blog post today on Gentoo.org. It's nice to see this binary package option finally leveraged for Gentoo for those wanting to make use of these binaries to avoid all of the source-based compilation work on low-end/slow systems.
