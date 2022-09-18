GStreamer Now Able To Ship Rust-Written Plugins

Written by Michael Larabel in Multimedia on 18 September 2022 at 05:50 AM EDT. 1 Comment
MULTIMEDIA --
Along with the Linux kernel preparing for its initial Rust integration, Rusticl landing in Mesa this week as the first major Rust usage within Mesa, and Cloudflare announcing an Nginx HTTP proxy replacement written in Rust, some additional Rust adoption news for the week is that the GStreamer project is now ready to ship Rust-written plug-ins as part of their official binary releases.

Due to the memory safety around Rust, media encoders/decoders written in Rust has always been an area that has made a lot of sense and the GStreamer developers have been interested in using this modern programming language.

This merge request for GStreamer has now landed for supporting the building of Cargo-C recipes for native builds. This is needed for shipping Rust-written plugins as part of the official binary releases for the project. This support is currently in palce for GStreamer builds on Linux, macOS, and Windows with MSVC while the Android and iOS integration should be ready for the GStreamer N+1 release..

GStreamer developer Nirbheek Chauhan went on to add, "This is really exciting because now people will have easy access to excellent plugins such as HTTP elements based on request, WebRTC WHIP sink, dav1d decoder, rav1e encoder, RaptorQ FEC implementation, AWS plugin, fallbackswitch plugin (to easily switch between sources) and more!"
1 Comment
Related News
FLAC 1.4 Released With AArch64 Optimizations, Faster x86_64 FMA
OBS Studio 28.0 Released With 10-Bit & HDR Video Encoding, Qt 6 Ported
FFmpeg Begins Integrating Intel oneVPL Support
IPFS Supported In FFmpeg 5.1, IPFS Devs Envision Support In More Open-Source Projects
Linux 6.0 Promotes Its H.265/HEVC User-Space API To Stable
AMD Raphael & Jadeite + Intel Meteor Lake Audio Driver Support Playing On Linux 6.0
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Cloudflare Ditches Nginx For In-House, Rust-Written Pingora
VMware: ESXi VM Performance Tanks Up To 70% Due To Intel Retbleed Mitigation
MGLRU Looks Like One Of The Best Linux Kernel Innovations Of The Year
IO_uring Continues To Prove Very Exciting: Promising io_uring_spawn Announced
Ubuntu 22.10 Aiming To Support The $16+ Sipeed LicheeRV RISC-V Board
LPC 2022: Rust Linux Drivers Capable Of Achieving Performance Comparable To C Code
Apple M1 Pro/Max/Ultra Device Trees Under Review For Linux
Linux's Modern NTFS Driver Preparing A "hidedotfiles" Option