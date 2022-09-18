GStreamer Now Able To Ship Rust-Written Plugins
Due to the memory safety around Rust, media encoders/decoders written in Rust has always been an area that has made a lot of sense and the GStreamer developers have been interested in using this modern programming language.
This merge request for GStreamer has now landed for supporting the building of Cargo-C recipes for native builds. This is needed for shipping Rust-written plugins as part of the official binary releases for the project. This support is currently in palce for GStreamer builds on Linux, macOS, and Windows with MSVC while the Android and iOS integration should be ready for the GStreamer N+1 release..
Following a whole month of really annoying build system work, we can finally ship @gstreamer plugins that are written in @rustlang with our official binary releases: https://t.co/Qjk8Tv8sNV— निर्भीक चौहान (@nirbheek) September 15, 2022
GStreamer developer Nirbheek Chauhan went on to add, "This is really exciting because now people will have easy access to excellent plugins such as HTTP elements based on request, WebRTC WHIP sink, dav1d decoder, rav1e encoder, RaptorQ FEC implementation, AWS plugin, fallbackswitch plugin (to easily switch between sources) and more!"