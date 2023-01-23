Show Your Support: Did you know that you can get Phoronix Premium for under $4 per month? Try it today to view our site ad-free, multi-page articles on a single page, and more while the proceeds allow us to write more Linux hardware reviews. At the very least, please disable your ad-blocker.
GStreamer 1.22 Released With Improved AV1 Support, Better WebRTC & AMD AMF Additions
The GStreamer 1.22 release out today is a big one with many new and improved features. Highlights of GStreamer 1.22 include:
- Various AV1 video codec support improvements.
- New HLS / DASH / Microsoft Smooth Streaming adaptive streaming clients.
- Qt6 support for rendering a video within a QML scene.
- Multiple WebRTC improvements around simulcast support, Google Congestion Control support, media server ingestion/egress WHIP/WHEP support, and more. There is also a new WebRTC sender plugin.
- ONVIF timed metadata support.
- A new fragmented MP4 muxer and non-fragmented MP4 muxer.
- New plug-ins for Amazon AWS storage and audio transcription services.
- New GTK4 paintable sink and GTK Wayland sink renderers.
- The new "videocolorscale" element to both convert and scale video content in one go for yielding better performance.
- High bit depth rate video improvements.
- Improved DMA buffer sharing and modifier handling for improving hardware-accelerated video handling on Linux.
- Video 4 Linux 2 (V4L2) hardware-accelerated decoder improvements.
- New H264 / H265 / AV1 video encoder support using the AMD AMF SDK.
- H.265 video encoding for Apple Media and Android Media targets.
Those are just the key highlights with GStreamer 1.22... There is also more to enjoy with various plug-in enhancements, other platform-specific changes, and more. GStreamer 1.22 is a great release to kick off the new year for advancing this open-source multimedia framework used widely on Linux as well as other operating systems.
Downloads and the full list of GStreamer 1.22 changes via gstreamer.freedesktop.org.