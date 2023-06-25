GNU Linux-libre 6.4 Released For Stripping Out Possible Binary Blob Dependencies

Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 26 June 2023 at 06:57 AM EDT. 6 Comments
GNU
Following yesterday's release of Linux 6.4, the FSFLA team has released GNU Linux-libre 6.4-gnu as the newest version of this downstream kernel that aims for "100% freedom" with removing any kernel remnants that depend upon non-free-software microcode/firmware or other binary blobs as well as removing the ability to load proprietary kernel modules.

The release announcement for the GNU Linux-libre 6.4 kernel sums up this cycle's changes as:
"Adjusted cleaning up of x86 microcode docs, x86 Android tablets and QAT crypto drivers to account for moved files in the source tree. Dropped cleaning up of vs6624 driver, removed upstream. Neutered op-tee's, rtl8710b's and qcom's Cloud AI blob loaders. Cleaned up bluetooth nxp protocol support. Cleaned up blob names in qcom aarch64 dts files."

More just neutering of kernel code that relates to potentially non-free-software standards. Downloads and more details on the GNU Linux-libre 6.4 kernel via FSFLA.org.

FSFLA.org GNU Linux-libre mascot


With the GNU Linux-libre 6.4 release they also posted this new graphic of Freedo, the Linux-libre mascot. If this picture were to be accurate, that dual monitor setup is likely running without any hardware acceleration considering desktop GPUs for years have required binary blobs for their microcode. The best case would be Freedo rocking out with a decade-old GeForce GTX 700 series graphics card with the Nouveau driver that doesn't require any closed-source microcode for hardware initialization.
6 Comments
Related News
GCC 14 Adds Initial "-std=c++26" Plumbing
GCC Adopts A Code of Conduct
GCC Lands AVX-512 Fully-Masked Vectorization
GCC 11.4 Released With 110+ Bugs Fixed
GNU Binutils Prepares For Intel FRED/LKGS
New Maintainer Steps Up For GCC Compiler's MIPS CPU Port
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Red Hat Now Limiting RHEL Sources To CentOS Stream
KDE Plasma 6 Has Reached The Point Of Being "Fairly Livable"
Intel Releases x86-simd-sort 2.0 With Faster AVX-512 Sorting, New Algorithms
GCC Adopts A Code of Conduct
GCC Lands AVX-512 Fully-Masked Vectorization
Lisa Su Reaffirms Commitment To Improving AMD ROCm Support, Engaging The Community
AlmaLinux Figuring Out Path Forward Following RHEL Source Code Policy Change
GNOME Lands Nice Optimization For Wayland Gaming