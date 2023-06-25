Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
GNU Linux-libre 6.4 Released For Stripping Out Possible Binary Blob Dependencies
The release announcement for the GNU Linux-libre 6.4 kernel sums up this cycle's changes as:
"Adjusted cleaning up of x86 microcode docs, x86 Android tablets and QAT crypto drivers to account for moved files in the source tree. Dropped cleaning up of vs6624 driver, removed upstream. Neutered op-tee's, rtl8710b's and qcom's Cloud AI blob loaders. Cleaned up bluetooth nxp protocol support. Cleaned up blob names in qcom aarch64 dts files."
More just neutering of kernel code that relates to potentially non-free-software standards. Downloads and more details on the GNU Linux-libre 6.4 kernel via FSFLA.org.
With the GNU Linux-libre 6.4 release they also posted this new graphic of Freedo, the Linux-libre mascot. If this picture were to be accurate, that dual monitor setup is likely running without any hardware acceleration considering desktop GPUs for years have required binary blobs for their microcode. The best case would be Freedo rocking out with a decade-old GeForce GTX 700 series graphics card with the Nouveau driver that doesn't require any closed-source microcode for hardware initialization.