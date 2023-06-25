Show Your Support: Did you know that you can get Phoronix Premium for under $4 per month? Try it today to view our site ad-free, multi-page articles on a single page, and more while the proceeds allow us to write more Linux hardware reviews. At the very least, please disable your ad-blocker.
Linux 6.4 Released With Early Apple M2 Code, More WiFi 7, AMD Guided Autonomous Mode
While the RC period of Linux 6.4 was relatively quiet and uneventful, that's not to say there isn't anything good with Linux 6.4... But in fact there's a lot from beginning to upstream various Apple M2 support code in different drivers, AMD Guided Autonomous Mode added to their P-State driver, and a lot of other new hardware work. See the Linux 6.4 feature list for a look at the many new features and improvements found with this now-stable kernel.
Linux 6.4 sources are now available for those rolling their own kernel builds.
With Linux 6.4 released, it's onward to the Linux 6.5 merge window opening. There is a lot coming for Linux 6.5 to make for a nice end-of-summer kernel release.
I have several more articles coming up in the days ahead with benchmarks featuring Linux 6.4 kernel usage while quickly attention will turn to benchmarking Linux 6.5 Git in looking for any performance regressions or other changes such as from the scheduler enhancements and more.
Update: Linus Torvalds has now posted his official release announcement, adding "Hmm. Final week of 6.4 is done, and we've mainly got some netfilter fixes, some mm reverts, and a few tracing updates. There's random small changes elsewhere: the usual architecture noise, a number of selftest updates, some filesystem fixes (btrfs, ksmb), etc."