GNOME Is Making It Easier To Track Running Background Apps

Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 8 February 2023 at 02:00 PM EST. 5 Comments
GNOME
A pending change to the GNOME Shell will make it easier to monitor running background applications that otherwise are not visually presented currently on the desktop.

A few months back developer Georges Basile Stavracas Neto added background apps monitoring to Flatpak's xdg-desktop-portal to expose background running applications via D-Bus so that desktops can develop richer interfaces around the background-running apps. This was motivated by some GNOME design mock-ups for being able to visually represent running applications that otherwise aren't represented by a GUI.

Georges' work on GNOME Background Apps


Georges Basile Stavracas Neto followed through a few days ago with a GNOME Shell merge request to show the running background applications from within the shell's quick settings menu. Any background apps/services as registered with xdg-desktop-portal will be displayed in the GNOME quick settings menu for easy management like VPN services.

As of writing the merge request hasn't yet landed but it looks like it could be on a path to soon given it's quickly being iterated and addressing feedback from other developers.
5 Comments
Related News
Dynamic Triple Buffering Hopefully Will Land For GNOME 44
GNOME's Mutter Now Allows Building Without XWayland - Nearing Optional X11
GNOME 43.1 To Support Wayland On The AMD-Xilinx Kria KR260
GNOME 43 Released With More Apps Ported To GTK4, Wayland Enhancements
GNOME Shell & Mutter 43 Release Candidates Bring Last Minute Changes
GNOME 43's Mutter Lands Max BPC Property Support To Deal With Monitor Issues
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux 6.1 Officially Promoted To Being An LTS Kernel
A Non-GNU Linux Distribution Built With LLVM & BSD Software Aims For Alpha Next Month
Work Revived On Parallel CPU Bring-Up To Boot Linux Faster On Large Systems/Servers
LibreOffice 7.5 Released With Improved Dark Mode, Better PDF Exporting
Asahi Gallium3D Driver Enables Mesa Shader Disk Cache Support
memtest86+ 6.10 Released With UEFI Secure Boot Signing, Headless EFI
Steam Survey Results Start 2023 With Linux Marketshare Flat
RustyHermit Delivers A Rust-Based, Modular Unikernel For MicroVMs