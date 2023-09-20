Show Your Support: Did you know that you can get Phoronix Premium for under $4 per month? Try it today to view our site ad-free, multi-page articles on a single page, and more while the proceeds allow us to write more Linux hardware reviews. At the very least, please disable your ad-blocker.
GNOME 45 Released With New Apps, New Activities Indicator
There are many improvements with GNOME 45 compared to prior releases. Some of the key GNOME 45 highlights include:
- A new "activities" indicator in the corner of the top bar that replaces the prior "Activities" button.
- Smoother pointer movements via Mutter optimizations.
- The GNOME Files file manager is faster and has various UI/UX refinements.
- A new default image viewer that is adaptive and generally should provide an improved user experience.
- A new camera app also premieres in GNOME 45.
- Search performance is significantly faster, affecting multiple GNOME apps.
- A new camera usage indicator located in the top bar.
- More efficient video playback and recording by leveraging hardware-based capabilities.
- Updated pointer visuals.
There is also the official GNOME 45 release video to go over these changes visually:
More details on all of the GNOME 45 changes via the release announcement.