GNOME 45 Released With New Apps, New Activities Indicator

Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 20 September 2023 at 04:30 PM EDT. 8 Comments
GNOME 45 is out as stable today as the latest six-month update to this open-source desktop environment that will be powering the likes of Ubuntu 23.10 and Fedora Workstation 39.

There are many improvements with GNOME 45 compared to prior releases. Some of the key GNOME 45 highlights include:

- A new "activities" indicator in the corner of the top bar that replaces the prior "Activities" button.

- Smoother pointer movements via Mutter optimizations.

- The GNOME Files file manager is faster and has various UI/UX refinements.

- A new default image viewer that is adaptive and generally should provide an improved user experience.

- A new camera app also premieres in GNOME 45.

- Search performance is significantly faster, affecting multiple GNOME apps.

- A new camera usage indicator located in the top bar.

- More efficient video playback and recording by leveraging hardware-based capabilities.

- Updated pointer visuals.

Fedora 39 with GNOME 45


There is also the official GNOME 45 release video to go over these changes visually:


More details on all of the GNOME 45 changes via the release announcement.
8 Comments
