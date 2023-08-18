GNOME 45 Beta Released With Many Improvements

The GNOME 45 Beta is out today as the latest development milestone ahead of its stable debut in September.

The GNOME 45 beta is out and this beta milestone also marks the UI / API/ABI / feature freeze for this development cycle. Following the beta will be a GNOME 45 release candidate in early September before the official GNOME 45.0 release happens on 20 September.

Among the new changes with the GNOME 45 beta include:

- Several fixes to the Epiphany (GNOME Web) web browser.

- The GJS JavaScript engine has been updated against SpiderMonkey 115 to provide new JS features.

- The new default background of GNOME 45 has been integrated. The GNOME backgrounds were also going to aim for JPEG-XL based images this cycle but ended up reverting.

- GNOME Console has added a preferences window plus seen various bug fixes.

- GNOME Control Center has a new "about" panel for displaying system information.

- Various GNOME Initial Setup improvements.

- Better performance for GWeather in finding the nearest location lookups.

- Sysprof has been redesigned and rewritten from the ground-up to provide better GTK4 integration and new features.

- GTK 4.12 brings Vulkan back-end improvements and other toolkit improvements.

- Numerous GNOME Shell and Mutter improvements.

More details on the GNOME 45 beta changes and for downloading the updated source code via GNOME.org Discourse.
