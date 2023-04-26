GNOME 44.1 Released With Many Fixes
It's been one month already since the debut of GNOME 44 and out today is the first point release.
GNOME 44.1 brings many fixes to this updated Linux desktop, including many crash fixes and addressing newly uncovered memory leaks. Some of the GNOME 44.1 highlights include:
- Many fixes to GNOME Shell, including crash fixes, memory leak fixes, and other items addressed.
- GNOME's Mutter has also seen numerous fixes, including improved screencast support, fixing support for resizing windows via the keyboard, enabling modifiers by default for non-native backends, and various other fixes.
- The GNOME Settings Daemon will now connect to light sensors asynchronously.
- Crash fixes for GNOME Software and the Nautilus file manager.
- Nautilus now allows extraction of .tar.zst and .zstd archives.
- GNOME Control Center's display area now allows configuring all monitors and applying those settings at once.
- GNOME Calls will no longer crash on empty/null call ID.
- GNOME Web (Epiphany) has seen some crash fixes.
- GNOME Boxes for virtualization has a fix to always enable the boot menu option and fixing 3D acceleration not sticking at startup.
- GNOME Calendar has stability and performance improvements to its search.
More details on the GNOME 44.1 changes via the release announcement.
